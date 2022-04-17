How to Watch Panthers at Red Wings

The Panthers have won nine straight games as they head to Detroit to face the Red Wings on Sunday.

After taking down the Jets for their ninth straight win on Friday night, the Panthers will travel to Little Caesars Arena to take on the Red Wings on Sunday.

How to Watch Florida Panthers at Detroit Red Wings Today

Game Date: April 17, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Panthers have already clinched a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and now have a 10-point lead in the Atlantic Division and the Eastern Conference overall standings. Florida’s magic number to clinch the division and the top seed in the East is now seven.

In Friday night’s 6-1 dismantling of the Jets, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling lead the Panthers with two goals apiece while goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves in net. Huberdeau had two goals in the first five minutes of the game, bringing his season total to 30.

As for the Red Wings, they are looking to play spoiler as they are eliminated from playoff contention in the top-heavy Eastern Conference. In their last contest, the Wings stunned the Hurricanes on the road with a 3-0 shutout for goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic.

With eight games remaining in the regular season, Florida looks to inch closer to clinching the top seed in the East with a win on Sunday.

