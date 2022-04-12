Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Islanders Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The struggling Penguins are trying to hold onto third place in the Metropolitan Division when they head to Long Island.

The Penguins (42-22-10) got a much-needed win on Sunday to snap a four-game losing streak and look to keep the momentum going Tuesday night when they face off with the Islanders (33-29-9).

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Islanders Today:

Game Date: April 12, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

Live stream the Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Islanders game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pittsburgh still leads the Capitals by four points for the third playoff spot in the Metropolitan Division but is just 3-6-1 in its last 10 games. 

The Penguins will be without veteran center Evgeni Malkin, who drew a four-game suspension for a cross-check to the face of Nashville's Mark Borowiecki at the end of the second period in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win.

The 35-year-old Russian has 37 points in 37 games this season, including 17 goals. Pittsburgh tied the game on Jason Zucker's goal at 8:53 of the third period before Sidney Crosby won it in the extra session with his second goal of the game.

New York had won five of six before running into a buzzsaw Saturday night at St. Louis in a 6-1 loss. Rookie defenseman Grant Hutton scored his first NHL goal late in the second period, but the Islanders were already down 5-0.

The Isles are running out of games rapidly as they trail Washington by 15 points for the second Eastern Conference wild-card spot with 11 games remaining on their schedule.

Pittsburgh won the first meeting against New York on the Island on Nov. 26, getting a 1-0 victory. Tuesday's game is the first game of a home-and-home, with the Penguins hosting the Islanders on Thursday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
12
2022

Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Islanders

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Mar 27, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates his goal with center Evan Rodrigues (9) against the Detroit Red Wings during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 11-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
