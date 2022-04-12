Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Islanders Stream: Watch online, TV channel

The struggling Penguins are trying to hold onto third place in the Metropolitan Division when they head to Long Island.

The Penguins (42-22-10) got a much-needed win on Sunday to snap a four-game losing streak and look to keep the momentum going Tuesday night when they face off with the Islanders (33-29-9).

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Islanders Today:

Game Date: April 12, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

Live stream the Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Islanders game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pittsburgh still leads the Capitals by four points for the third playoff spot in the Metropolitan Division but is just 3-6-1 in its last 10 games.

The Penguins will be without veteran center Evgeni Malkin, who drew a four-game suspension for a cross-check to the face of Nashville's Mark Borowiecki at the end of the second period in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win.

The 35-year-old Russian has 37 points in 37 games this season, including 17 goals. Pittsburgh tied the game on Jason Zucker's goal at 8:53 of the third period before Sidney Crosby won it in the extra session with his second goal of the game.

New York had won five of six before running into a buzzsaw Saturday night at St. Louis in a 6-1 loss. Rookie defenseman Grant Hutton scored his first NHL goal late in the second period, but the Islanders were already down 5-0.

The Isles are running out of games rapidly as they trail Washington by 15 points for the second Eastern Conference wild-card spot with 11 games remaining on their schedule.

Pittsburgh won the first meeting against New York on the Island on Nov. 26, getting a 1-0 victory. Tuesday's game is the first game of a home-and-home, with the Penguins hosting the Islanders on Thursday.

Regional restrictions may apply.