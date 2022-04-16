How to Watch Penguins at Bruins

The Penguins, a playoff lock, take on the Bruins, a team trying to get a win to lock in the playoffs.

The Penguins are the No. 6 team in the Eastern Conference and the latest team to lock in a playoff spot. That leaves just two spots that are not officially secured.

The Bruins happen to be in one of those spots. They are the No. 7 team with 95 points just two points behind Pittsburgh.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Boston Bruins today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh ran away with a 6-3 win against the Islanders in its last game. It went up 2-0 in the first on goals from Kris Letting and Danton Heinen. Jake Guentzel added another in the second period to go up 3-1 going into the third.

Sidney Crosby, Brock McGinn, and Guentzel added in the third to win 6-3.

Boston's last game ended in a tough loss to a team that was once at the bottom of the NHL. Boston went up 2-0 in the first and then allowed three goals to the Senators in the second to lose 3-2.

Boston has the motive and should play harder because of that. The favorable spread is in Boston's had at -1.5. The playoffs are at their fingertips.

