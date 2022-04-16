How to Watch Penguins at Bruins

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Penguins, a playoff lock, take on the Bruins, a team trying to get a win to lock in the playoffs.

The Penguins are the No. 6 team in the Eastern Conference and the latest team to lock in a playoff spot. That leaves just two spots that are not officially secured.

The Bruins happen to be in one of those spots. They are the No. 7 team with 95 points just two points behind Pittsburgh.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Boston Bruins today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Live stream Pittsburgh Penguins at Boston Bruins on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Pittsburgh ran away with a 6-3 win against the Islanders in its last game. It went up 2-0 in the first on goals from Kris Letting and Danton Heinen. Jake Guentzel added another in the second period to go up 3-1 going into the third.

Sidney Crosby, Brock McGinn, and Guentzel added in the third to win 6-3.

Boston's last game ended in a tough loss to a team that was once at the bottom of the NHL. Boston went up 2-0 in the first and then allowed three goals to the Senators in the second to lose 3-2.

Boston has the motive and should play harder because of that. The favorable spread is in Boston's had at -1.5. The playoffs are at their fingertips.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Pittsburgh Penguins at Boston Bruins

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
12:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 2, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mike Matheson (5) celebrates his goal with left wing Jake Guentzel (59) and defenseman John Marino (6) and center Sidney Crosby (87) in the third period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Penguins at Bruins

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
Apr 7, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Nashville Predators center Matt Duchene (95) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the first period against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Blackhawks at Predators

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
Mar 17, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Detroit Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic (39) and forward Dylan Larkin (71) celebrate their victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Detroit won 1-0. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Red Wings at Rangers

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
Apr 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrates after he scores a goal against San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) during the first period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 12, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates with the puck in front of Ottawa Senators defenseman Michael Del Zotto (15) during the second period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 13, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) celebrates his goal with teammates against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 10, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) skates with the puck against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
juventus
Serie A

How to Watch Juventus vs Bologna in Canada

By Matthew Beighle11 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch South Carolina at LSU in College Softball

By Evan Massey31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy