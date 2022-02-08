How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Boston Bruins

Two playoff-caliber Eastern Conference teams battle it out on the ice as the Penguins take on the Bruins Tuesday night.

The Penguins are in the middle of the pack after catching fire before heading into the break. They are 27-11-8 in the Eastern Conference and ranked No. 5. They have 62 points which is five points away from first place and one point ahead of the Maple Leafs.

They rank No. 6 in the NHL in goals scored with 152, No. 6 in assists with 119, and No. 2 in penalty kill percentage with 87.5% of power plays killed. Pittsburgh is led by Jake Guentzel who has 46 points from 23 goals and 23 assists.

Game Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

The Bruins are holding on to the last place that gets in the playoffs for the same division. They are No. 8 with a 26-14-3 record with 55 points. They are four points behind the Capitals and nine points in front of the Red Wings.

Boston lost three of its final five games before the break. However, it did end it with a 3-2 win over Seattle. Boston is led by Brad Marchand who has 49 points off of 21 goals and 28 assists this season.

Boston is projected to win this game with a favored spread of -1.5 goals and a money line of -125. Pittsburgh's money line is +105. The total projected goals scored is Over/Under 6.0 goals.

