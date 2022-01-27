How to Watch Seattle Kraken at Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins look to extend their six-game winning streak Thursday night when they host the Kraken.

On Tuesday night, the Penguins opened their five-game homestand with a big 6-3 win over the Coyotes. Pittsburgh easily took care of Arizona for its sixth straight win, as its hot play continued.

Game Date: Jan. 27, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

The Penguins have now won 17 of their last 19 games and are 27-10-5 on the season. They are still a point behind the first-place Rangers in the Metropolitan Division, but they are continuing to put the heat on them.

Thursday night they will look to get yet another win, as they host the Kraken for the first time.

Seattle invades Pittsburgh looking to bounce back after a 4-2 loss to the Predators on Tuesday night. The loss comes after the Kraken had a big upset win over the Panthers on Sunday.

The Kraken have been playing much better lately, as they have won three of their last five and have defeated a couple of good teams in the process.

Thursday night they will look to get another big win as they take on the red-hot Penguins.

