The Lightning host the Penguins on Thursday night looking to win their sixth straight game.

The Lighting have gotten hot again as they play the fourth of a five game homestand on Thursday night. Tampa Bay has reeled off five straight wins and are now 35-11-6 on the season.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Tampa Bay Lightning Today:

Game Date: March 3, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

The winning streak has vaulted the Lightning back into the No. 1 spot in the Atlantic Division, but they are just one point up on the Panthers and two points up on the Maple Leafs.

It is a loaded division and the Lightning need to keep playing well to stay at the top. Thursday night that means beating a Penguins team that has won two straight.

Pittsburgh snapped a three-game losing streak on Saturday when it shut out the rival Rangers 1-0 and made it two in a row on Sunday when it opened its road trip with a 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

The back-to-back wins have improved the Penguins to 33-14-8 and has them in second place in the Metropolitan Division. They are now just five points back of the No. 1 ranked Hurricanes but are still three points up on the Rangers for No. 2.

Both of these teams have played great hockey this year and this should be a great game on Thursday night.

