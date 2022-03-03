Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Lightning host the Penguins on Thursday night looking to win their sixth straight game.

The Lighting have gotten hot again as they play the fourth of a five game homestand on Thursday night. Tampa Bay has reeled off five straight wins and are now 35-11-6 on the season.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Tampa Bay Lightning Today:

Game Date: March 3, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

Live stream the Pittsburgh Penguins at Tampa Bay Lightning game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The winning streak has vaulted the Lightning back into the No. 1 spot in the Atlantic Division, but they are just one point up on the Panthers and two points up on the Maple Leafs.

It is a loaded division and the Lightning need to keep playing well to stay at the top. Thursday night that means beating a Penguins team that has won two straight.

Pittsburgh snapped a three-game losing streak on Saturday when it shut out the rival Rangers 1-0 and made it two in a row on Sunday when it opened its road trip with a 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

The back-to-back wins have improved the Penguins to 33-14-8 and has them in second place in the Metropolitan Division. They are now just five points back of the No. 1 ranked Hurricanes but are still three points up on the Rangers for No. 2.

Both of these teams have played great hockey this year and this should be a great game on Thursday night.

How To Watch

March
3
2022

Pittsburgh Penguins at Tampa Bay Lightning

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_17805018
