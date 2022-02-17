Two of the best teams in the East will be on display, as the Penguins try to make it five straight wins against the Maple Leafs on Thursday.

The Penguins are going on the road where they are 17-5-3 this season. They are 31-11-8 overall and 6-1-3 in their last 10 games. They bring a four-game winning streak into this match after beating the Bruins, Senators and Devils on the road as well as the Flyers at home.

In Pittsburgh's last win against the Flyers, the team's leading second-leading point scorer Sidney Crosby scored goal No. 500 of his career, completing a remarkable feat. He also adds 32 assists to his 14 goals this year.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Toronto Maple Leafs Today:

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Pittsburgh

Live stream the Pittsburgh Penguins at Toronto Maple Leafs game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Maple Leafs are five points back from the Penguins who are tied for No. 1 in the conference. They are 31-12-3 on the season while being 17-4 at home. They too are on a winning streak at 7-3 in their last 10 games with their last result being a win.

They were able to win six straight before dropping a couple in a row. They bounced back with a win against the Kraken, though. A win here against a team of Pittsburgh's caliber would bolster the resume of this squad.

Toronto is projected to win this game by a favored spread of -1.5 goals and a money line of -150. Pittsburgh's money line is +125. The total projected goals scored is Over/Under 6.5 goals.

Regional restrictions may apply.