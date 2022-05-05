Penguins vs. Rangers Game 2 Stream: Watch online, TV channel

In the best of seven series, the Penguins look to take a 2-0 lead on the Rangers on Thursday night.

The Penguins stole game one on Tuesday when they knocked off the Rangers in triple overtime.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers Game 2 Today:

Game Date: May 5, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBC (Toronto)

Live stream Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers Game 2 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

The goal by Evgeni Malkin 5:58 into the third overtime was the first time they led all night, but it was enough to get them the game one win.

The Penguins got down 2-0 early in the second period, but consecutive goals by Jake Guentzel tied the game at 11:47 in the second.

The Rangers retook the lead on a shorthanded goal by Chris Kreider, but Bryan Rust scored just over a minute later to tie the game at three and set up an exciting ending.

Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin was excellent in the net, stopping 79 shots in the game despite the loss.

The Rangers need Shesterkin to be good again on Thursday if they want a game two win and earn a 1-1 tie in the series. The Rangers have already lost the home-ice advantage and can't afford to get into a two-game hole before heading to Pittsburgh for game three on Saturday.

