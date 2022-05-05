Penguins vs. Rangers Game 2 Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers Game 2 in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In the best of seven series, the Penguins look to take a 2-0 lead on the Rangers on Thursday night.

The Penguins stole game one on Tuesday when they knocked off the Rangers in triple overtime.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers Game 2 Today:

Game Date: May 5, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBC (Toronto)

Live stream Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers Game 2 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

The goal by Evgeni Malkin 5:58 into the third overtime was the first time they led all night, but it was enough to get them the game one win.

The Penguins got down 2-0 early in the second period, but consecutive goals by Jake Guentzel tied the game at 11:47 in the second. 

The Rangers retook the lead on a shorthanded goal by Chris Kreider, but Bryan Rust scored just over a minute later to tie the game at three and set up an exciting ending.

Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin was excellent in the net, stopping 79 shots in the game despite the loss.

The Rangers need Shesterkin to be good again on Thursday if they want a game two win and earn a 1-1 tie in the series. The Rangers have already lost the home-ice advantage and can't afford to get into a two-game hole before heading to Pittsburgh for game three on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
5
2022

Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers Game 2 in Canada

TV CHANNEL: CBC (Toronto)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 3, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates with center Evan Rodrigues (9) and center Brian Boyle (11) and goaltender Louis Domingue (70) after game one of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Penguins vs. Rangers Game 2 Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS BASEBALL
College Baseball

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
imago1002429061h
College Softball

How to Watch Pittsburgh at Duke in College Softball

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
May 1, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) is greeted by catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) after hitting his second home run of the game in the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
May 1, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) is greeted by catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) after hitting his second home run of the game in the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
USATSI_18205791
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Phillies

By Evan Massey31 minutes ago
everton
Copa Sudamericana

Everton vs. São Paulo Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown46 minutes ago
Soccer Ball
Copa Libertadores

Fortaleza EC vs. CA River Plate Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Soccer

Clermont Foot 63 vs. Montpellier HSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy