Penguins vs. Rangers stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers Game 5: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Penguins look to wrap up their first-round series with the Rangers on Wednesday night in New York.

On Monday night, the Penguins got their second straight win when they overwhelmed the Rangers with five second-period goals en route to a 7-2 win.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers Game 5 Today:

Game Date: May 11, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial.

The Rangers struck first in game four when Alexis Lafreniere scored just 2:06 into the game. Sydney Crosby answered back with a goal at 11:17 of the first to tie the game.

The Penguins broke it open in the second when Mike Matheson and Jake Guentzel scored 24 seconds apart to give Pittsburgh a 3-1 lead.

Mark Friedman would make it 4-1 at 11:22 and then after the Rangers cut it to 4-2, Danton Heinen and Jeff Carter scored 35 seconds apart to put the game away.

The win put the Penguins up 3-1 in the best of seven series, with the Rangers facing elimination.

New York does return home to play in front of its fans, but now the team has no room for error if it wants to stay alive in the series.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
11
2022

Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers Game 5

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 9, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Louis Domingue (70) and center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrate after defeating the New York Rangers in game four of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 7-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
