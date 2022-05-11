Penguins vs. Rangers stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Penguins look to wrap up their first-round series with the Rangers on Wednesday night in New York.

On Monday night, the Penguins got their second straight win when they overwhelmed the Rangers with five second-period goals en route to a 7-2 win.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers Game 5 Today:

Game Date: May 11, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

The Rangers struck first in game four when Alexis Lafreniere scored just 2:06 into the game. Sydney Crosby answered back with a goal at 11:17 of the first to tie the game.

The Penguins broke it open in the second when Mike Matheson and Jake Guentzel scored 24 seconds apart to give Pittsburgh a 3-1 lead.

Mark Friedman would make it 4-1 at 11:22 and then after the Rangers cut it to 4-2, Danton Heinen and Jeff Carter scored 35 seconds apart to put the game away.

The win put the Penguins up 3-1 in the best of seven series, with the Rangers facing elimination.

New York does return home to play in front of its fans, but now the team has no room for error if it wants to stay alive in the series.

