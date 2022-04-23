Penguins vs. Red Wings Stream: Watch online, TV channel

The rematch of the 2008 and 2009 Stanley Cup Finals is in full effect for these two, meeting for the third time this season. The Penguins have clinched a playoff spot as they sit at No. 3 in the Metropolitan division. The Red Wings are still not where they want to be yet but are playing better than they have for the past two seasons.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Detroit Red Wings Today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Live stream the Pittsburgh Penguins at Detroit Red Wings game on fuboTV:

The first time these two played this season back in January was an intense game that came down to a shootout that Detroit won. The second game couldn't have been more different as the Penguins dominated, scoring 11 goals, the most by one team this season.

Pittsburgh is coming off a thrilling win in a 4-0 shutout against Boston. It was an excellent rebound after a 2-1 loss to the Bruins in their previous game. Goalie Casey DeSmith stopped 52 shots. If it weren't for Jake Guentzel, DeSmith would have been the first star. But the Penguins left winger scored a hat trick. DeSmith will be an excellent option for Pittsburgh if injured starter Tristan Jarry can't go for the playoffs.

The Red Wings look to bounce back from a 5-2 loss against the Florida Panthers. With the win, the Panthers secured the best record in the Eastern Conference. The Red Wings scored the game's first goal, but Florida scored the next three. Detroit was able to bring the score back within a goal, but the strength of the Panthers proved to be too much.

