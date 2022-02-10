Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Penguins, the No. 4 team in the Eastern Conference, get a favorable matchup as they travel to Canada to take on the Senators.

The Penguins are the No. 4 team in the NHL tied with the Rangers at 64 points. They are 28-11-8 on the season. They just snapped a four-game losing streak with their last win over Boston on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh ranks No. 5 in the league in goals scored and No. 7 in goals scored against it. The Penguins are at their best when they are on the penalty kill, as they kill 87.0% of power plays against them.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Ottawa Senators Today:

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Pittsburgh

Live stream the Pittsburgh Penguins at Ottawa Senators game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ottawa, which is also in the Eastern Conference, is 16-22-4 just two places out of last place in the conference with 36 points. The Senators are one point ahead of the Sabres and one point behind the Devils.

Ottawa is led by Drake Batherson who has 34 points on 13 goals and 21 assists this season. He is followed closely by Brady Tkachuk who has 32 points this season on 14 goals and 18 assists. 

Pittsburgh is projected to win this game by a favored spread of -1.5 goals and a money line of -200. Ottawa's money line is +165 as the underdog. The total projected goals scored are 6.5 goals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17643511
