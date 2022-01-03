Philadelphia Flyers vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

Publish date:
How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tuesday's NHL action will see the Anaheim Ducks (17-10-7) take the ice against the Philadelphia Flyers (13-13-6), starting at 10:00 PM ET at Honda Center. The Ducks are fourth in the Western Conference (41 points), and the Flyers are 10th in the Eastern Conference (32 points).
How to Watch Anaheim vs. Philadelphia
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Honda Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Anaheim vs. Philadelphia
Anaheim and Philadelphia Stats
- The Ducks are 13th in the league in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Flyers are 21st on defense (3.2 against).
- The Flyers are 23rd in the NHL in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Ducks are eighth defensively (2.7 against).
- In terms of goal differential, Anaheim is +12 on the season (11th in NHL).
- Philadelphia is 24th in the NHL in goal differential, at -18 (-0.6 per game).
- The Flyers have conceded 19 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.4% of penalties), and the Ducks have scored 24 power-play goals (successful on 26.4% of opportunities).
- The Ducks have conceded 12 goals while short-handed (third in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flyers have scored 15 power-play goals (26th in power-play percentage).
Philadelphia Impact Players
- Claude Giroux is one of the top offensive options for Philadelphia with 28 points (0.9 per game), with 11 goals and 17 assists in 32 games (playing 18:21 per game).
- Cam Atkinson is a leading scorer for Philadelphia with 23 total points this season. He has scored 12 goals and added 11 assists in 32 games.
- Philadelphia's Travis Konecny is among the leading scorers on the team with 19 total points (five goals and 14 assists).
- Carter Hart has allowed 51 goals (2.7 per game) and collected 568 saves (29.9 per game) with a .918 save percentage (15th in the league).
- Martin Jones has a .906 save percentage, has made 405 saves (31.2 per game), and has conceded 42 goals (3.2 per game).
Flyers Injuries: Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)
Anaheim Impact Players
- Troy Terry is one of Anaheim's top contributors (30 total points), having registered 18 goals and 12 assists.
- Trevor Zegras has 25 points (0.8 per game), scoring eight goals and adding 17 assists.
- Sonny Milano has 22 total points for Anaheim, with eight goals and 14 assists.
- In 26 games, John Gibson has conceded 68 goals (2.6 per game) and has racked up 734 saves (28.2 per game).
- Anthony Stolarz has a .932 save percentage, and has allowed 20 goals (2.0 per game) while racking up 273 saves (27.3 per game).
Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Ryan Getzlaf: Out (COVID-19), Trevor Zegras: Out (Health Protocols), Josh Mahura: Out (Upper-body), Cam Fowler: Day To Day (Upper-body), Adam Henrique: Out (Lower Body)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
