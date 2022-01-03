Philadelphia Flyers vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

Jan 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) skates the puck against Los Angeles Kings center Phillip Danault (24) in the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday's NHL action will see the Anaheim Ducks (17-10-7) take the ice against the Philadelphia Flyers (13-13-6), starting at 10:00 PM ET at Honda Center. The Ducks are fourth in the Western Conference (41 points), and the Flyers are 10th in the Eastern Conference (32 points).

How to Watch Anaheim vs. Philadelphia

Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Honda Center

Honda Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Anaheim vs. Philadelphia

Favorite Spread Total - - -

Anaheim and Philadelphia Stats

The Ducks are 13th in the league in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Flyers are 21st on defense (3.2 against).

The Flyers are 23rd in the NHL in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Ducks are eighth defensively (2.7 against).

In terms of goal differential, Anaheim is +12 on the season (11th in NHL).

Philadelphia is 24th in the NHL in goal differential, at -18 (-0.6 per game).

The Flyers have conceded 19 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.4% of penalties), and the Ducks have scored 24 power-play goals (successful on 26.4% of opportunities).

The Ducks have conceded 12 goals while short-handed (third in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flyers have scored 15 power-play goals (26th in power-play percentage).

Philadelphia Impact Players

Claude Giroux is one of the top offensive options for Philadelphia with 28 points (0.9 per game), with 11 goals and 17 assists in 32 games (playing 18:21 per game).

Cam Atkinson is a leading scorer for Philadelphia with 23 total points this season. He has scored 12 goals and added 11 assists in 32 games.

Philadelphia's Travis Konecny is among the leading scorers on the team with 19 total points (five goals and 14 assists).

Carter Hart has allowed 51 goals (2.7 per game) and collected 568 saves (29.9 per game) with a .918 save percentage (15th in the league).

Martin Jones has a .906 save percentage, has made 405 saves (31.2 per game), and has conceded 42 goals (3.2 per game).

Flyers Injuries: Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

Anaheim Impact Players

Troy Terry is one of Anaheim's top contributors (30 total points), having registered 18 goals and 12 assists.

Trevor Zegras has 25 points (0.8 per game), scoring eight goals and adding 17 assists.

Sonny Milano has 22 total points for Anaheim, with eight goals and 14 assists.

In 26 games, John Gibson has conceded 68 goals (2.6 per game) and has racked up 734 saves (28.2 per game).

Anthony Stolarz has a .932 save percentage, and has allowed 20 goals (2.0 per game) while racking up 273 saves (27.3 per game).

Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Ryan Getzlaf: Out (COVID-19), Trevor Zegras: Out (Health Protocols), Josh Mahura: Out (Upper-body), Cam Fowler: Day To Day (Upper-body), Adam Henrique: Out (Lower Body)

Regional restrictions apply.