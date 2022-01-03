Philadelphia Flyers vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022
    How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Jan 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) skates the puck against Los Angeles Kings center Phillip Danault (24) in the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

    Tuesday's NHL action will see the Anaheim Ducks (17-10-7) take the ice against the Philadelphia Flyers (13-13-6), starting at 10:00 PM ET at Honda Center. The Ducks are fourth in the Western Conference (41 points), and the Flyers are 10th in the Eastern Conference (32 points).

    How to Watch Anaheim vs. Philadelphia

    • Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Honda Center
    Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Anaheim vs. Philadelphia

    Ducks vs Flyers Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    -

    -

    -

    Anaheim and Philadelphia Stats

    • The Ducks are 13th in the league in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Flyers are 21st on defense (3.2 against).
    • The Flyers are 23rd in the NHL in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Ducks are eighth defensively (2.7 against).
    • In terms of goal differential, Anaheim is +12 on the season (11th in NHL).
    • Philadelphia is 24th in the NHL in goal differential, at -18 (-0.6 per game).
    • The Flyers have conceded 19 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.4% of penalties), and the Ducks have scored 24 power-play goals (successful on 26.4% of opportunities).
    • The Ducks have conceded 12 goals while short-handed (third in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flyers have scored 15 power-play goals (26th in power-play percentage).

    Philadelphia Impact Players

    • Claude Giroux is one of the top offensive options for Philadelphia with 28 points (0.9 per game), with 11 goals and 17 assists in 32 games (playing 18:21 per game).
    • Cam Atkinson is a leading scorer for Philadelphia with 23 total points this season. He has scored 12 goals and added 11 assists in 32 games.
    • Philadelphia's Travis Konecny is among the leading scorers on the team with 19 total points (five goals and 14 assists).
    • Carter Hart has allowed 51 goals (2.7 per game) and collected 568 saves (29.9 per game) with a .918 save percentage (15th in the league).
    • Martin Jones has a .906 save percentage, has made 405 saves (31.2 per game), and has conceded 42 goals (3.2 per game).

    Flyers Injuries: Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

    Anaheim Impact Players

    • Troy Terry is one of Anaheim's top contributors (30 total points), having registered 18 goals and 12 assists.
    • Trevor Zegras has 25 points (0.8 per game), scoring eight goals and adding 17 assists.
    • Sonny Milano has 22 total points for Anaheim, with eight goals and 14 assists.
    • In 26 games, John Gibson has conceded 68 goals (2.6 per game) and has racked up 734 saves (28.2 per game).
    • Anthony Stolarz has a .932 save percentage, and has allowed 20 goals (2.0 per game) while racking up 273 saves (27.3 per game).

    Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Ryan Getzlaf: Out (COVID-19), Trevor Zegras: Out (Health Protocols), Josh Mahura: Out (Upper-body), Cam Fowler: Day To Day (Upper-body), Adam Henrique: Out (Lower Body)

    How To Watch

    January
    4
    2022

    Philadelphia Flyers at Anaheim Ducks

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
