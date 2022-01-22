How to Watch Flyers at Sabres

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Flyers are in must-win situations to try and make the playoffs as they take on the Sabres on Saturday afternoon.

The Flyers are 13-18-8 this season sitting at No. 11 in the Eastern Conference. They are one point behind the Blue Jackets to move up to No. 10 and 11 points behind the Bruins to move into a playoff position.

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at Buffalo Sabres Today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live stream the Philadelphia Flyers at Buffalo Sabres game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Sabres are the third-worst team in the same conference with a 12-20-7 record and 31 points on the season. They beat the Senators in their last game 3-1 to snap a two-game losing streak to the Red Wings before that.

Buffalo ranks No. 25 in goals scored with 99 this year and No. 29 in goals scored against with 133. The Sabres don't really do well on either side of the power play, either, only capitalizing on 18.4% and giving up goals 21.8% of them.

Philadelphia ranks No. 26 in goals scored so behind Buffalo. They rank No. 25 in goals scored against them which is the main reason they sit as high in the rankings as they do. They are led in scoring by Cam Atkinson who has 15 goals this year.

Both of these teams are on the back end of a rest day having played on Thursday as well. This is a must-win game for Philadelphia though if it hopes to get its team back on track for the playoffs.

Jan 18, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner (53-left) and right wing Alex Tuch (89-right) celebrate a goal scored by center Dylan Cozens (24-center) in the first period against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre.
