How to Watch Flyers at Hurricanes

The Flyers travel to Carolina on Saturday afternoon looking to pull of an upset win over the Hurricanes.

The Flyers wrap up a quick two-game road trip on Saturday looking to bounce back from a loss to the Panthers on Thursday.

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at Carolina Hurricanes Today:

Game Date: March 12, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (WTVQ - Lexington, KY)

Philadelphia had won two games in a row for the first time in a month when it beat the Blackhawks and Golden Knights, but couldn't get that third straight win against Florida.

The Flyers now must travel to play a Hurricanes team that is tied for the most points in the Eastern Conference.

The Hurricanes currently have 85 points and are tied with the Panthers for the top spot.

It has been an impressive year for the Hurricanes, who are 40-12-5 after winning their last three games against the Kraken, Penguins and Avalanche.

Carolina is looking like a true Stanley Cup title contender this year, but need to avoid overlooking a struggling Flyers team on Saturday afternoon.

The Hurricanes will be a big favorite to pick up the win, but with a tough game with the Penguins coming up on Sunday, they could get caught looking ahead.

