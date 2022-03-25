Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Friday night in NHL action, the Flyers are set to take on the Avalanche in Colorado.

With the 2021-22 NHL regular season winding down and the playoffs right around the corner, teams are making their final stretch runs for playoff positioning. Keeping that in mind, there will be a few great matchups for fans to watch on Friday night. One intriguing game to keep an eye on will feature the Flyers traveling to Colorado to take on the Avalanche.

How to Watch the Philadelphia Flyers at Colorado Avalanche Today:

Game Date: Mar. 25, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live Stream the Philadelphia Flyers at Colorado Avalanche game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Flyers hold a 21-32-11 record and are out of the playoff picture by a long shot. Philadelphia may not be having a good year, but it certainly would love to pull off the big-time upset on the road tonight. Last time out, the Flyers ended up beating the Blues by a final score of 5-2.

On the other side of this matchup, the Avalanche are without a doubt a legitimate Stanley Cup contender. Colorado has compiled a 45-14-5 record and is looking to finish off the year as strong as it has played all season. In their last game, the Avalanche ended up losing to the Canucks by a final score of 3-1.

There is no question that the Avalanche are heavily favored to win this game. However, they should not take the Flyers lightly tonight. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How to Watch Flyers at Avalanche

How to Watch Denmark vs. United States in Women's Curling

How to Watch Arizona State at Arizona in College Softball

How to Watch Missouri at Ole Miss in College Softball

How to Watch Stanford at Oregon State in College Softball

