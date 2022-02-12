How to Watch Flyers at Red Wings

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Philadelphia Flyers look to get revenge on the road against the Detroit Red Wings.

The Detroit Red Wings and Philadelphia Flyers came back from the All-Star break playing their first game against one another. That went very well for the Red Wings as they won big 6-3 in Philadelphia on Wednesday. Now the rematch is already underway as Detroit looks to keep up the momentum at home. 

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at Detroit Red Wings Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream the Philadelphia Flyers at Detroit Red Wings game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Red Wings really had their way on offense in the first game as they scored two goals each period. At the end of two periods though, the Flyers were only down one goal. A shutout of the Flyers in the third sealed the deal though. Philadelphia will now try to rally on the road where they have lost seven in a row away from home. 

The win might be even more difficult to come by now that the Red Wings are getting a key piece to their team back soon. Defenseman Troy Stecher is expected to return to the lineup tomorrow after missing three months after undergoing wrist surgery. It will give Detroit more depth after they have been thin at the position due to injury and health and safety protocols this season. Can Philly flip the script in Detroit? 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
12
2022

Philadelphia Flyers at Detroit Red Wings

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux (28) skates off the ice after loss to Dallas Stars at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Flyers at Red Wings

just now
Maryland Lacrosse
Lacrosse

How to Watch Loyola (Md.) vs Maryland

just now
baylor
College Basketball

How to Watch Texas at Baylor

just now
USATSI_17645168
College Basketball

How to Watch Creighton vs. Georgetown

just now
Chelsea
Soccer Tournaments

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Palmeiras

30 minutes ago
Army Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Navy at Army in Women's College Basketball

1 hour ago
ES Setif Al Ahly
CAF Champions League Soccer

How to Watch Horoya AC vs. ES Sétif

1 hour ago
lille
Ligue 1

How to Watch Montpellier HSC vs. Lille

1 hour ago
Galatasaray
Turkish Süper Lig

How to Watch Galatasaray vs. Kayserispor

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy