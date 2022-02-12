How to Watch Flyers at Red Wings

The Philadelphia Flyers look to get revenge on the road against the Detroit Red Wings.

The Detroit Red Wings and Philadelphia Flyers came back from the All-Star break playing their first game against one another. That went very well for the Red Wings as they won big 6-3 in Philadelphia on Wednesday. Now the rematch is already underway as Detroit looks to keep up the momentum at home.

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at Detroit Red Wings Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Red Wings really had their way on offense in the first game as they scored two goals each period. At the end of two periods though, the Flyers were only down one goal. A shutout of the Flyers in the third sealed the deal though. Philadelphia will now try to rally on the road where they have lost seven in a row away from home.

The win might be even more difficult to come by now that the Red Wings are getting a key piece to their team back soon. Defenseman Troy Stecher is expected to return to the lineup tomorrow after missing three months after undergoing wrist surgery. It will give Detroit more depth after they have been thin at the position due to injury and health and safety protocols this season. Can Philly flip the script in Detroit?

