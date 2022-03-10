How to Watch Flyers at Panthers

The Flyers look for three wins in a row as they head to Florida where the Panthers will be looking to make it five in a row.

The Panthers are once again at the top of the Atlantic Division after a brief takeover from the Lightning. The Panthers have held that spot for most of the year, and it is truly a remarkable feat considering their recent playoff history and coach turnover earlier this season. Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov have been leading the way in this incredible season, as the offense flows through them. The Panthers have more than a legitimate shot of having a deep playoff run.

How to Watch: Philadelphia Flyers at Florida Panthers

Game Date: Mar. 10, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Philadelphia Flyers at Florida Panthers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It doesn't hurt either that they are on an absolute roll, winning four in a row. They last played the Penguins who are near the top of the Metropolitan. It was a high-scoring 4-3 game, but Florida won more handily than the score would indicate. They were up 4-2 at one point as Sidney Crosby scored late in the third period.

The Panthers have a great shot at winning five in a row as they host the Flyers who are not having the season anyone expected. While their struggles have been well-documented, the Flyers have been playing well in their last two games, beating the Blackhawks and Golden Knights.

Against the Golden Knights in their last game, they held Vegas to just one goal in a majestic performance by Carter Hart where he stopped 47 shots. He might have to pull that magic again against this prolific Panthers squad, but if he plays his best, Philadelphia should have a shot.

Regional restrictions may apply.