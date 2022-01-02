Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Philadelphia Flyers try to bounce back from a tough overtime loss as they face the Los Angeles Kings in part of their three-game California road trip.
    The Philadelphia Flyers and Los Angeles Kings have had pretty similar seasons so far. The Flyers have 32 points and the Kings have 35 points headed into this matchup. The Flyers are fifth in the Metropolitan division and the Kings are sixth in the Pacific division. On paper this should be a very close matchup. 

    How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at Los Angeles Kings Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 1, 2022

    Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

    Live stream Philadelphia Flyers at Los Angeles Kings on fuboTV:

    The Kings are coming off a win against the Vancouver Canucks in a nice bounce back after returning to action against the Las Vegas Golden Knights in a 3-6 loss. The win against Los Angeles came in a thrilling shootout snapping the Canucks seven-game winning streak. Jonathan Quick was brilliant in that game only giving up a goal in 17 shots and he will be key if they are going to build any kind of streak. 

    The Flyers on the other hand are coming off a tough loss to the San Jose Sharks in overtime. The Flyers goalie Felix Sandstrom arguably had a better performance than Quick in their last game even in a loss as he stopped 43 shots. What is even more impressive is that it was Sandstrom's debut. That intro was spoiled by an OT goal but that game was close the whole way. Expect the same tonight in what should be a great matchup of goaltenders as Philly continues their west coast swing. 

    How To Watch

    January
    1
    2022

    Philadelphia Flyers at Los Angeles Kings

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
    Time
    10:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    
    Dec 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Scott Laughton (21) , right wing Cam Atkinson (89) and goaltender Carter Hart (79) celebrate their win against the New Jersey Devils at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
