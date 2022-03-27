How to Watch Flyers at Predators

The Flyers will try to pick up a road win against the Nashville Predators

The Philadelphia Flyers have lost six of their last nine games so they are currently desperate to win against the Nashville Predators.

How to Watch the Philadelphia Flyers at Nashville Predators Today:

Game Date: Mar. 27, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Most recently, the Flyers dropped a 6-3 game to the Colorado Avalanche on Friday. Despite scoring 2.6 goals per game as of late, the Flyers have not been able to defend well enough to pull out frequent wins. Cam Atkinson currently leads Philadelphia with 23 goals while Travis Konecny has 30 assists.

The Predators are faring much better this season having gone 4-1 in their last five home games. Nashville's most recent game was against the Vegas Goldens Knights in which they lost by a whopping 5 goals. The Golden Knights seemed to rally after Brett Howden was wheeled off on a stretcher at the end of the first after being sent headfirst into the boards by Filip Forsberg.

Filip Forsberg made it 3-1 five minutes into the second period with a power-play goal for the Predators.

The Flyers are just trying to keep their heads above water as they look to finish out the season knowing they will not be making an appearance in playoffs.

