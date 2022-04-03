How to Watch Flyers at Rangers

The Flyers have the chance to move out of last place with a win over the Rangers on Sunday.

The Flyers are still in last place in the Metropolitan Division with a record of 21-36-11. However, a win over the Rangers tonight would move them up one spot over the Devils. The Rangers are trending in the opposite direction with a 44-20-5 record on the season. They sit in second place in the Metropolitan Division with 93 points.

How to Watch the Philadelphia Flyers at New York Rangers Today:

Game Date: April 3, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live Stream the Philadelphia Flyers at New York Rangers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Flyers are coming off of a four-game losing streak after losing games to the Avalanche, Predators, Wild and Maple Leafs. In those games, they have been outscored 21-11. While the team seems to be producing offensively, they have not been able to deny access to goalie, Carter Hart, which has resulted in a pretty rough season.

The Rangers, on the other hand, just had a four-game win streak snapped on Friday after losing a 3-0 game to the Islanders. Prior to that game, they had been producing positive results which has allowed them to stay near the top of the standings guaranteeing a playoff position.

If the Flyers want any chance of finishing the season anywhere but last place, they will need to put together complete games providing plenty of scoring opportunities while also denying their opponents the opportunity to score.

