How to Watch Flyers at Senators

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two teams that have already begun planning for next season face off as the Flyers travel to the Senators on Friday.

The Flyers are the No. 15 ranked team in the Eastern Conference with an 18-30-11 record. That totals 47 points this season through 59 games. They have two meetings this week, one already with Nashville and this one with the Senators.

The Flyers are led in scoring by Cam Atkinson who has 22 goals and 23 assists this season on 178 shots on goal. Travis Konecny has 10 goals and 25 assists. Meanwhile, Carter Hart boasts a .911 save percentage.

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at Ottawa Senators Today:

Game Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream the Philadelphia Flyers at Ottawa Senators game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Senators rank No. 14 in the Eastern Conference, just one spot above Philadelphia with 47 points. They have the better goal differential, though, at -37 than Philadelphia's -58.

Ottawa is led by Josh Norris in scoring with a team-high 24 goals and adds 10 assists on 111 shots on goal. Teammate Thomas Chabot holds the team-high in assists with 27 assists paired with six goals.

Both of these teams don't rank high in offensive or defensive efficiency. Philadelphia ranks second to last in goals scored and Ottawa ranks just three places above them. Defense is going to prevail in this thriller.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
18
2022

Philadelphia Flyers at Ottawa Senators

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 17, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov (37) skates with the puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Capitals at Hurricanes

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
Mar 13, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) celebrates his goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Flyers at Senators

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
Mar 13, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) celebrates his goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 17, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) celebrates a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the third period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 17, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov (37) skates with the puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 16, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) controls the puck in the third period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Ottawa Senators vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 16, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) in the second quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Mavericks at 76ers

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
Mar 16, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) in the second quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 9, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives to the basket as New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) defends during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy