How to Watch Flyers at Senators

Two teams that have already begun planning for next season face off as the Flyers travel to the Senators on Friday.

The Flyers are the No. 15 ranked team in the Eastern Conference with an 18-30-11 record. That totals 47 points this season through 59 games. They have two meetings this week, one already with Nashville and this one with the Senators.

The Flyers are led in scoring by Cam Atkinson who has 22 goals and 23 assists this season on 178 shots on goal. Travis Konecny has 10 goals and 25 assists. Meanwhile, Carter Hart boasts a .911 save percentage.

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at Ottawa Senators Today:

Game Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Senators rank No. 14 in the Eastern Conference, just one spot above Philadelphia with 47 points. They have the better goal differential, though, at -37 than Philadelphia's -58.

Ottawa is led by Josh Norris in scoring with a team-high 24 goals and adds 10 assists on 111 shots on goal. Teammate Thomas Chabot holds the team-high in assists with 27 assists paired with six goals.

Both of these teams don't rank high in offensive or defensive efficiency. Philadelphia ranks second to last in goals scored and Ottawa ranks just three places above them. Defense is going to prevail in this thriller.

