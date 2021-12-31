Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Hockey is back and the Flyers and Sharks both look to build off overtime wins.
    The NHL is back over an extended break over the past two weeks due to the rise of cases of COVID-19. There are still some games being postponed but both the Flyers and Sharks seem ready to get back in the rink. They both have played in the past two days after extended time off and both came out on the other side with a victory. 

    How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at San Jose Sharks Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports California

    Live stream Philadelphia Flyers at San Jose Sharks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Sharks played first on Tuesday in a wild thriller with the Arizona Coyotes, in a game that shouldn't have even been close for San Jose turned into shootout. That wasn't even the most exciting part of that game as there were 15 goals scored combined. 

    The break really helped the Sharks in that game as it gave time for Tomas Hertl to come out of health and safety protocols and he notched two goals. The extended rest has seemed to help San Jose so look for them to come out firing here tonight against Philadelphia. 

    The Flyers also won after the break in yesterday's game against the Seattle Kraken. It was a one-goal overtime affair but a much more modest 3-2 Flyers win. Philly has won four of its last five and are looking to climb their way back into the Metropolitan division. 

    The back-to-back games will put them at a modest disadvantage but if the Sharks can give up seven to last-place Arizona, this could be a tremendous opportunity for the Flyers to continue their run.

    How To Watch

    December
    30
    2021

    Philadelphia Flyers at San Jose Sharks

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
    Time
    10:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
