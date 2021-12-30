How to Watch Flyers at Kraken

On Wednesday night in NHL action, the Flyers will hit the road to take on the Kraken in Seattle.

The 2021-22 NHL season has been threatened over the last couple of weeks due to COVID-19. Even though many games have been postponed, the league still continues to press on. On Wednesday night, the Flyers will head to Seattle to take on the Kraken in what should be a very entertaining game.

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at Seattle Kraken Today:

Game Date: Dec. 29, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Ahead of tonight's matchup against the Kraken, the Flyers have started the season off with a 12-12-5 record. Philadelphia has been inconsistent, but it has shown flashes of being a very good team. Last time out, the Flyers ended up beating the Senators by a final score of 4-3.

On the other side of the ice, the Kraken have a 10-17-3 record entering this game. Seattle needs to get things turned around immediately if it wants to get back into the playoff mix. In their last outing, the Kraken lost to the Oilers by a final score of 5-3.

Expect to see this game end up being a very entertaining matchup. Both teams are in major need of a win and will battle hard to get it. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out victorious.

