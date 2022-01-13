Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Joel Farabee (86) celebrates with center Claude Giroux (28) after a goal against the Los Angeles Kings in the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Bruins (19-12-2) and the Philadelphia Flyers (13-15-7) hit the ice in Boston, Massachusetts on January 13, 2022 at TD Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Bruins are eighth in the Eastern Conference (40 points), and the Flyers are 11th in the Eastern Conference (33 points).

How to Watch Boston vs. Philadelphia

Betting Information for Boston vs. Philadelphia

Bruins vs Flyers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Bruins

-1.5

6

Boston and Philadelphia Stats

  • The Bruins score three goals per game (99 in 33 games), and the Flyers concede 3.3 (116 in 35).
  • The Flyers are 26th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Bruins are eighth in goals allowed (2.7).
  • Boston has a +11 goal differential on the season, 13th in the league.
  • Philadelphia's goal differential is -26 on the season (26th in the NHL).
  • The Flyers have conceded 22 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.8% of penalties), and the Bruins have scored 22 power-play goals (successful on 22% of opportunities).
  • The Bruins have conceded 18 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.2% of penalties), and the Flyers have scored 16 power-play goals (successful on 16.2% of opportunities).

Philadelphia Impact Players

  • Claude Giroux has recorded 11 goals and 17 assists in 32 games for Philadelphia, good for 28 points.
  • Cam Atkinson has helped lead the attack for Philadelphia this season with 14 goals and 12 assists.
  • Philadelphia's Travis Konecny is among the leading scorers on the team with 19 total points (five goals and 14 assists).
  • Carter Hart has a .912 save percentage (19th in the league), with 620 total saves, allowing 60 goals (2.9 goals against average).
  • Martin Jones has a .909 save percentage, has recorded 449 saves (32.1 per game), and has given up 45 goals (3.2 per game).

Flyers Injuries: Gerald Mayhew: Day To Day (Upper Body), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Rasmus Ristolainen: Out (COVID-19 Protocol), Patrick Brown: Out (Knee), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

Boston Impact Players

  • One of Boston's top offensive players this season is Brad Marchand, who has scored 39 points in 28 games (19 goals and 20 assists).
  • Patrice Bergeron has 11 goals and 17 assists to total 28 points (0.9 per game).
  • David Pastrnak has 13 goals and 14 assists for Boston.
  • Linus Ullmark has conceded 42 goals (2.5 per game) and racked up 475 saves (27.9 per game) with a .919 save percentage (12th in the league).

Bruins Injuries: Trent Frederic: Day To Day (Upper body), Derek Forbort: Out (Health Protocols), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body), Nick Foligno: Day To Day (Lower body), Matt Grzelcyk: Out (Health Protocols), Connor Clifton: Out (Health Protocols), John Moore: Day To Day (Upper body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
13
2022

Philadelphia Flyers at Boston Bruins

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

