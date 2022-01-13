How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston Bruins (19-12-2) and the Philadelphia Flyers (13-15-7) hit the ice in Boston, Massachusetts on January 13, 2022 at TD Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Bruins are eighth in the Eastern Conference (40 points), and the Flyers are 11th in the Eastern Conference (33 points).
How to Watch Boston vs. Philadelphia
- Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: TD Garden
Betting Information for Boston vs. Philadelphia
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bruins
-1.5
6
Boston and Philadelphia Stats
- The Bruins score three goals per game (99 in 33 games), and the Flyers concede 3.3 (116 in 35).
- The Flyers are 26th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Bruins are eighth in goals allowed (2.7).
- Boston has a +11 goal differential on the season, 13th in the league.
- Philadelphia's goal differential is -26 on the season (26th in the NHL).
- The Flyers have conceded 22 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.8% of penalties), and the Bruins have scored 22 power-play goals (successful on 22% of opportunities).
- The Bruins have conceded 18 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.2% of penalties), and the Flyers have scored 16 power-play goals (successful on 16.2% of opportunities).
Philadelphia Impact Players
- Claude Giroux has recorded 11 goals and 17 assists in 32 games for Philadelphia, good for 28 points.
- Cam Atkinson has helped lead the attack for Philadelphia this season with 14 goals and 12 assists.
- Philadelphia's Travis Konecny is among the leading scorers on the team with 19 total points (five goals and 14 assists).
- Carter Hart has a .912 save percentage (19th in the league), with 620 total saves, allowing 60 goals (2.9 goals against average).
- Martin Jones has a .909 save percentage, has recorded 449 saves (32.1 per game), and has given up 45 goals (3.2 per game).
Flyers Injuries: Gerald Mayhew: Day To Day (Upper Body), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Rasmus Ristolainen: Out (COVID-19 Protocol), Patrick Brown: Out (Knee), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)
Boston Impact Players
- One of Boston's top offensive players this season is Brad Marchand, who has scored 39 points in 28 games (19 goals and 20 assists).
- Patrice Bergeron has 11 goals and 17 assists to total 28 points (0.9 per game).
- David Pastrnak has 13 goals and 14 assists for Boston.
- Linus Ullmark has conceded 42 goals (2.5 per game) and racked up 475 saves (27.9 per game) with a .919 save percentage (12th in the league).
Bruins Injuries: Trent Frederic: Day To Day (Upper body), Derek Forbort: Out (Health Protocols), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body), Nick Foligno: Day To Day (Lower body), Matt Grzelcyk: Out (Health Protocols), Connor Clifton: Out (Health Protocols), John Moore: Day To Day (Upper body)
