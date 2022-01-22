How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia Flyers (13-19-8) take on the Buffalo Sabres (12-21-7) as a part of Saturday's NHL slate, starting at 1:00 PM ET at KeyBank Center. The Flyers are 12th (with 34 points) and the Sabres 14th (31 points) in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Buffalo vs. Philadelphia
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: KeyBank Center
Betting Information for Philadelphia vs. Buffalo
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Flyers
-1.5
5.5
Philadelphia and Buffalo Stats
Buffalo Impact Players
- Rasmus Dahlin is an offensive leader for Buffalo with 26 points (0.7 per game), with seven goals and 19 assists in 40 games (playing 23:58 per game).
- Tage Thompson has posted 25 total points (0.7 per game) this campaign. He has 12 goals and 13 assists.
- Buffalo's Jeff Skinner is among the leaders on the team with 24 total points (14 goals and 10 assists).
- Dustin Tokarski has a .903 save percentage (32nd in the league). He has 391 saves, and has conceded 42 goals (3.3 goals against average).
Sabres Injuries: Dustin Tokarski: Out (Health Protocols), Craig Anderson: Out (Upper Body), Jacob Bryson: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Colin Miller: Out (Upper Body), Will Butcher: Day To Day (Upper Body), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out (Upper Body), Kyle Okposo: Out (Upper Body), Jack Quinn: Day To Day (Lower Body), Casey Mittelstadt: Out (Upper Body), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Out (Lower body), Zemgus Girgensons: Out (Lower Body), Vinnie Hinostroza: Out (Lower Body)
Philadelphia Impact Players
- Claude Giroux has been vital to Philadelphia this season, with 30 points in 37 games.
- Cam Atkinson has 29 points (0.7 per game), scoring 15 goals and adding 14 assists.
- Travis Konecny has scored seven goals and added 15 assists through 38 games for Philadelphia.
- Martin Jones has a 3.3 goals against average, and 476 saves. His .908 save percentage ranks 27th in the league.
Flyers Injuries: Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Hayes: Out (Upper body), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Patrick Brown: Out (Knee), Joel Farabee: Out (Upper Body), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)
