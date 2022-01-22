Jan 18, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner (53-left) and right wing Alex Tuch (89-right) celebrate a goal scored by center Dylan Cozens (24-center) in the first period against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Flyers (13-19-8) take on the Buffalo Sabres (12-21-7) as a part of Saturday's NHL slate, starting at 1:00 PM ET at KeyBank Center. The Flyers are 12th (with 34 points) and the Sabres 14th (31 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Philadelphia

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: KeyBank Center

KeyBank Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Philadelphia vs. Buffalo

Favorite Spread Total Flyers -1.5 5.5

Philadelphia and Buffalo Stats

Buffalo Impact Players

Rasmus Dahlin is an offensive leader for Buffalo with 26 points (0.7 per game), with seven goals and 19 assists in 40 games (playing 23:58 per game).

Tage Thompson has posted 25 total points (0.7 per game) this campaign. He has 12 goals and 13 assists.

Buffalo's Jeff Skinner is among the leaders on the team with 24 total points (14 goals and 10 assists).

Dustin Tokarski has a .903 save percentage (32nd in the league). He has 391 saves, and has conceded 42 goals (3.3 goals against average).

Sabres Injuries: Dustin Tokarski: Out (Health Protocols), Craig Anderson: Out (Upper Body), Jacob Bryson: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Colin Miller: Out (Upper Body), Will Butcher: Day To Day (Upper Body), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out (Upper Body), Kyle Okposo: Out (Upper Body), Jack Quinn: Day To Day (Lower Body), Casey Mittelstadt: Out (Upper Body), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Out (Lower body), Zemgus Girgensons: Out (Lower Body), Vinnie Hinostroza: Out (Lower Body)

Philadelphia Impact Players

Claude Giroux has been vital to Philadelphia this season, with 30 points in 37 games.

Cam Atkinson has 29 points (0.7 per game), scoring 15 goals and adding 14 assists.

Travis Konecny has scored seven goals and added 15 assists through 38 games for Philadelphia.

Martin Jones has a 3.3 goals against average, and 476 saves. His .908 save percentage ranks 27th in the league.

Flyers Injuries: Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Hayes: Out (Upper body), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Patrick Brown: Out (Knee), Joel Farabee: Out (Upper Body), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.