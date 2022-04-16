Apr 7, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) looks to pass as Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski (8) defends during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Sabres (27-38-11) take the ice against the Philadelphia Flyers (23-40-11) during Saturday's NHL slate, starting at 7:00 PM ET at KeyBank Center. The Sabres rank 12th and the Flyers 15th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Philadelphia

Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022

Saturday, April 16, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: KeyBank Center

KeyBank Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Buffalo and Philadelphia Stats

On average, the Sabres post 2.7 goals in a game (25th in NHL), and the Flyers concede 3.6 (27th).

The Flyers are 31st in the league in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Sabres are 25th in goals allowed (3.5).

Buffalo has a -62 goal differential on the season, 26th in the NHL.

Philadelphia is 30th in the league in goal differential, at -76 (-1.0 per game).

The Flyers have conceded 49 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.3% of penalties), and the Sabres have scored 42 power-play goals (successful on 20.7% of opportunities).

The Sabres have conceded 48 goals while short-handed (25th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flyers have scored 27 power-play goals (32nd in power-play percentage).

Philadelphia Impact Players

Cam Atkinson's 23 goals and 27 assists in 73 games for Philadelphia add up to 50 total points on the season.

Travis Konecny is one of the impact players on offense for Philadelphia with 45 total points (0.6 per game), with 13 goals and 32 assists in 71 games.

James van Riemsdyk is a key contributor on offense for Philadelphia with 20 goals and 13 assists.

Carter Hart has 1304 saves while giving up 137 goals (3.2 goals against average) with a .905 save percentage (32nd in the league).

Flyers Injuries: Rasmus Ristolainen: Out (Upper Body), Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out For Season (Lower-body), Carter Hart: Day To Day (Lower-body), Patrick Brown: Day To Day (Upper-body), Cam Atkinson: Day To Day (Lower-body), Nate Thompson: Day To Day (Lower-body), Cam York: Day To Day (Lower-body), Nick Seeler: Out (Lower-body), Samuel Morin: Out For Season (Lower body)

Buffalo Impact Players

One of Buffalo's top offensive players this season is Tage Thompson, who has scored 60 points in 72 games (33 goals and 27 assists).

Jeff Skinner is another of Buffalo's top contributors through 74 games, with 31 goals and 24 assists.

Rasmus Dahlin has 46 total points for Buffalo, with 10 goals and 36 assists.

Craig Anderson has allowed 92 goals (3.16 goals against average) and recorded 801 saves.

Sabres Injuries: Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Andrew Oglevie: Out (Undisclosed), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back), Mattias Samuelsson: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Sabres Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/10/2022 Lightning L 5-0 Away +304 4/12/2022 Maple Leafs W 5-2 Away +334 4/14/2022 Blues L 6-2 Home +161 4/16/2022 Flyers - Home -157 4/17/2022 Flyers - Away - 4/21/2022 Devils - Away - 4/23/2022 Islanders - Home -

Flyers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/9/2022 Ducks L 5-3 Home -118 4/12/2022 Capitals L 9-2 Away +205 4/13/2022 Rangers L 4-0 Home +179 4/16/2022 Sabres - Away +133 4/17/2022 Sabres - Home - 4/19/2022 Maple Leafs - Away - 4/21/2022 Canadiens - Away -

Regional restrictions apply.