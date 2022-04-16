Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 7, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) looks to pass as Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski (8) defends during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Sabres (27-38-11) take the ice against the Philadelphia Flyers (23-40-11) during Saturday's NHL slate, starting at 7:00 PM ET at KeyBank Center. The Sabres rank 12th and the Flyers 15th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Philadelphia

Buffalo and Philadelphia Stats

  • On average, the Sabres post 2.7 goals in a game (25th in NHL), and the Flyers concede 3.6 (27th).
  • The Flyers are 31st in the league in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Sabres are 25th in goals allowed (3.5).
  • Buffalo has a -62 goal differential on the season, 26th in the NHL.
  • Philadelphia is 30th in the league in goal differential, at -76 (-1.0 per game).
  • The Flyers have conceded 49 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.3% of penalties), and the Sabres have scored 42 power-play goals (successful on 20.7% of opportunities).
  • The Sabres have conceded 48 goals while short-handed (25th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flyers have scored 27 power-play goals (32nd in power-play percentage).

Philadelphia Impact Players

  • Cam Atkinson's 23 goals and 27 assists in 73 games for Philadelphia add up to 50 total points on the season.
  • Travis Konecny is one of the impact players on offense for Philadelphia with 45 total points (0.6 per game), with 13 goals and 32 assists in 71 games.
  • James van Riemsdyk is a key contributor on offense for Philadelphia with 20 goals and 13 assists.
  • Carter Hart has 1304 saves while giving up 137 goals (3.2 goals against average) with a .905 save percentage (32nd in the league).

Flyers Injuries: Rasmus Ristolainen: Out (Upper Body), Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out For Season (Lower-body), Carter Hart: Day To Day (Lower-body), Patrick Brown: Day To Day (Upper-body), Cam Atkinson: Day To Day (Lower-body), Nate Thompson: Day To Day (Lower-body), Cam York: Day To Day (Lower-body), Nick Seeler: Out (Lower-body), Samuel Morin: Out For Season (Lower body)

Buffalo Impact Players

  • One of Buffalo's top offensive players this season is Tage Thompson, who has scored 60 points in 72 games (33 goals and 27 assists).
  • Jeff Skinner is another of Buffalo's top contributors through 74 games, with 31 goals and 24 assists.
  • Rasmus Dahlin has 46 total points for Buffalo, with 10 goals and 36 assists.
  • Craig Anderson has allowed 92 goals (3.16 goals against average) and recorded 801 saves.

Sabres Injuries: Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Andrew Oglevie: Out (Undisclosed), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back), Mattias Samuelsson: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Sabres Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/10/2022

Lightning

L 5-0

Away

+304

4/12/2022

Maple Leafs

W 5-2

Away

+334

4/14/2022

Blues

L 6-2

Home

+161

4/16/2022

Flyers

-

Home

-157

4/17/2022

Flyers

-

Away

-

4/21/2022

Devils

-

Away

-

4/23/2022

Islanders

-

Home

-

Flyers Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/9/2022

Ducks

L 5-3

Home

-118

4/12/2022

Capitals

L 9-2

Away

+205

4/13/2022

Rangers

L 4-0

Home

+179

4/16/2022

Sabres

-

Away

+133

4/17/2022

Sabres

-

Home

-

4/19/2022

Maple Leafs

-

Away

-

4/21/2022

Canadiens

-

Away

-

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Philadelphia Flyers at Buffalo Sabres

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV

USATSI_18092000
NHL

