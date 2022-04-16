How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Buffalo Sabres (27-38-11) take the ice against the Philadelphia Flyers (23-40-11) during Saturday's NHL slate, starting at 7:00 PM ET at KeyBank Center. The Sabres rank 12th and the Flyers 15th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Buffalo vs. Philadelphia
- Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: KeyBank Center
Buffalo and Philadelphia Stats
- On average, the Sabres post 2.7 goals in a game (25th in NHL), and the Flyers concede 3.6 (27th).
- The Flyers are 31st in the league in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Sabres are 25th in goals allowed (3.5).
- Buffalo has a -62 goal differential on the season, 26th in the NHL.
- Philadelphia is 30th in the league in goal differential, at -76 (-1.0 per game).
- The Flyers have conceded 49 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.3% of penalties), and the Sabres have scored 42 power-play goals (successful on 20.7% of opportunities).
- The Sabres have conceded 48 goals while short-handed (25th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flyers have scored 27 power-play goals (32nd in power-play percentage).
Philadelphia Impact Players
- Cam Atkinson's 23 goals and 27 assists in 73 games for Philadelphia add up to 50 total points on the season.
- Travis Konecny is one of the impact players on offense for Philadelphia with 45 total points (0.6 per game), with 13 goals and 32 assists in 71 games.
- James van Riemsdyk is a key contributor on offense for Philadelphia with 20 goals and 13 assists.
- Carter Hart has 1304 saves while giving up 137 goals (3.2 goals against average) with a .905 save percentage (32nd in the league).
Flyers Injuries: Rasmus Ristolainen: Out (Upper Body), Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out For Season (Lower-body), Carter Hart: Day To Day (Lower-body), Patrick Brown: Day To Day (Upper-body), Cam Atkinson: Day To Day (Lower-body), Nate Thompson: Day To Day (Lower-body), Cam York: Day To Day (Lower-body), Nick Seeler: Out (Lower-body), Samuel Morin: Out For Season (Lower body)
Buffalo Impact Players
- One of Buffalo's top offensive players this season is Tage Thompson, who has scored 60 points in 72 games (33 goals and 27 assists).
- Jeff Skinner is another of Buffalo's top contributors through 74 games, with 31 goals and 24 assists.
- Rasmus Dahlin has 46 total points for Buffalo, with 10 goals and 36 assists.
- Craig Anderson has allowed 92 goals (3.16 goals against average) and recorded 801 saves.
Sabres Injuries: Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Andrew Oglevie: Out (Undisclosed), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back), Mattias Samuelsson: Day To Day (Undisclosed)
Sabres Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/10/2022
Lightning
L 5-0
Away
+304
4/12/2022
Maple Leafs
W 5-2
Away
+334
4/14/2022
Blues
L 6-2
Home
+161
4/16/2022
Flyers
-
Home
-157
4/17/2022
Flyers
-
Away
-
4/21/2022
Devils
-
Away
-
4/23/2022
Islanders
-
Home
-
Flyers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/9/2022
Ducks
L 5-3
Home
-118
4/12/2022
Capitals
L 9-2
Away
+205
4/13/2022
Rangers
L 4-0
Home
+179
4/16/2022
Sabres
-
Away
+133
4/17/2022
Sabres
-
Home
-
4/19/2022
Maple Leafs
-
Away
-
4/21/2022
Canadiens
-
Away
-
