Philadelphia Flyers vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

Apr 7, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) looks to pass as Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski (8) defends during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Sunday features the Buffalo Sabres (28-38-11) visiting the Philadelphia Flyers (23-41-11) at Wells Fargo Center, starting at 5:00 PM ET. The Sabres sit in 12th place and the Flyers are 15th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Buffalo

Game Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022

Sunday, April 17, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Head-to-head results for Buffalo vs. Philadelphia

Date Home Away Result 4/16/2022 Sabres Flyers 4-3 BUF 1/22/2022 Sabres Flyers 6-3 BUF

Buffalo and Philadelphia Stats

The Sabres score 2.7 goals per game (211 in 77 games), and the Flyers concede 3.6 (269 in 75).

On average, the Flyers post 2.6 goals in a game (30th in league), and the Sabres allow 3.5 (25th).

Buffalo is 26th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -61.

Philadelphia has a -77 goal differential on the season, 29th in the league.

On the power play, the Sabres have scored 44 goals (on 21.3% of opportunities, 14th in NHL), and short-handed the Flyers have conceded 51 (killing off 75.8% of penalties, 23rd in league).

The Flyers have scored 27 power-play goals (32nd in league in power-play percentage), and the Sabres have conceded 48 while short-handed (24th in penalty-kill percentage).

Buffalo Impact Players

Tage Thompson is one of Buffalo's leading contributors (61 total points), having collected 34 goals and 27 assists.

Jeff Skinner is another of Buffalo's top contributors through 75 games, with 31 goals and 25 assists.

Rasmus Dahlin has 48 total points for Buffalo, with 11 goals and 37 assists.

Craig Anderson has allowed 95 goals (3.15 goals against average) and recorded 819 saves.

Sabres Injuries: Cody Eakin: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Andrew Oglevie: Out (Undisclosed), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back), Mattias Samuelsson: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Philadelphia Impact Players

Cam Atkinson's 23 goals and 27 assists in 73 games for Philadelphia add up to 50 total points on the season.

Travis Konecny has racked up 46 total points (0.6 per game) this campaign. He has 14 goals and 32 assists.

Joel Farabee is a crucial contributor on offense for Philadelphia with 17 goals and 17 assists.

Carter Hart has 1304 saves while giving up 137 goals (3.2 goals against average) with a .905 save percentage (33rd in the league).

Flyers Injuries: Rasmus Ristolainen: Out (Upper Body), Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out For Season (Lower-body), Carter Hart: Day To Day (Lower-body), Patrick Brown: Day To Day (Upper-body), Cam Atkinson: Day To Day (Lower-body), Nate Thompson: Day To Day (Lower-body), Cam York: Day To Day (Lower-body), Nick Seeler: Out (Lower-body), Samuel Morin: Out For Season (Lower body)

