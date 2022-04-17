Philadelphia Flyers vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 7, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) looks to pass as Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski (8) defends during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Sunday features the Buffalo Sabres (28-38-11) visiting the Philadelphia Flyers (23-41-11) at Wells Fargo Center, starting at 5:00 PM ET. The Sabres sit in 12th place and the Flyers are 15th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Buffalo

Head-to-head results for Buffalo vs. Philadelphia

4/16/2022

Sabres

Flyers

4-3 BUF

1/22/2022

Sabres

Flyers

6-3 BUF

Buffalo and Philadelphia Stats

  • The Sabres score 2.7 goals per game (211 in 77 games), and the Flyers concede 3.6 (269 in 75).
  • On average, the Flyers post 2.6 goals in a game (30th in league), and the Sabres allow 3.5 (25th).
  • Buffalo is 26th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -61.
  • Philadelphia has a -77 goal differential on the season, 29th in the league.
  • On the power play, the Sabres have scored 44 goals (on 21.3% of opportunities, 14th in NHL), and short-handed the Flyers have conceded 51 (killing off 75.8% of penalties, 23rd in league).
  • The Flyers have scored 27 power-play goals (32nd in league in power-play percentage), and the Sabres have conceded 48 while short-handed (24th in penalty-kill percentage).

Buffalo Impact Players

  • Tage Thompson is one of Buffalo's leading contributors (61 total points), having collected 34 goals and 27 assists.
  • Jeff Skinner is another of Buffalo's top contributors through 75 games, with 31 goals and 25 assists.
  • Rasmus Dahlin has 48 total points for Buffalo, with 11 goals and 37 assists.
  • Craig Anderson has allowed 95 goals (3.15 goals against average) and recorded 819 saves.

Sabres Injuries: Cody Eakin: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Andrew Oglevie: Out (Undisclosed), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back), Mattias Samuelsson: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Philadelphia Impact Players

  • Cam Atkinson's 23 goals and 27 assists in 73 games for Philadelphia add up to 50 total points on the season.
  • Travis Konecny has racked up 46 total points (0.6 per game) this campaign. He has 14 goals and 32 assists.
  • Joel Farabee is a crucial contributor on offense for Philadelphia with 17 goals and 17 assists.
  • Carter Hart has 1304 saves while giving up 137 goals (3.2 goals against average) with a .905 save percentage (33rd in the league).

Flyers Injuries: Rasmus Ristolainen: Out (Upper Body), Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out For Season (Lower-body), Carter Hart: Day To Day (Lower-body), Patrick Brown: Day To Day (Upper-body), Cam Atkinson: Day To Day (Lower-body), Nate Thompson: Day To Day (Lower-body), Cam York: Day To Day (Lower-body), Nick Seeler: Out (Lower-body), Samuel Morin: Out For Season (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
17
2022

Buffalo Sabres at Philadelphia Flyers

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Regional restrictions apply.

