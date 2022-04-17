Philadelphia Flyers vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Sunday features the Buffalo Sabres (28-38-11) visiting the Philadelphia Flyers (23-41-11) at Wells Fargo Center, starting at 5:00 PM ET. The Sabres sit in 12th place and the Flyers are 15th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Buffalo
- Game Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Head-to-head results for Buffalo vs. Philadelphia
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
4/16/2022
Sabres
Flyers
4-3 BUF
1/22/2022
Sabres
Flyers
6-3 BUF
Buffalo and Philadelphia Stats
- The Sabres score 2.7 goals per game (211 in 77 games), and the Flyers concede 3.6 (269 in 75).
- On average, the Flyers post 2.6 goals in a game (30th in league), and the Sabres allow 3.5 (25th).
- Buffalo is 26th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -61.
- Philadelphia has a -77 goal differential on the season, 29th in the league.
- On the power play, the Sabres have scored 44 goals (on 21.3% of opportunities, 14th in NHL), and short-handed the Flyers have conceded 51 (killing off 75.8% of penalties, 23rd in league).
- The Flyers have scored 27 power-play goals (32nd in league in power-play percentage), and the Sabres have conceded 48 while short-handed (24th in penalty-kill percentage).
Buffalo Impact Players
- Tage Thompson is one of Buffalo's leading contributors (61 total points), having collected 34 goals and 27 assists.
- Jeff Skinner is another of Buffalo's top contributors through 75 games, with 31 goals and 25 assists.
- Rasmus Dahlin has 48 total points for Buffalo, with 11 goals and 37 assists.
- Craig Anderson has allowed 95 goals (3.15 goals against average) and recorded 819 saves.
Sabres Injuries: Cody Eakin: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Andrew Oglevie: Out (Undisclosed), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back), Mattias Samuelsson: Day To Day (Undisclosed)
Philadelphia Impact Players
- Cam Atkinson's 23 goals and 27 assists in 73 games for Philadelphia add up to 50 total points on the season.
- Travis Konecny has racked up 46 total points (0.6 per game) this campaign. He has 14 goals and 32 assists.
- Joel Farabee is a crucial contributor on offense for Philadelphia with 17 goals and 17 assists.
- Carter Hart has 1304 saves while giving up 137 goals (3.2 goals against average) with a .905 save percentage (33rd in the league).
Flyers Injuries: Rasmus Ristolainen: Out (Upper Body), Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out For Season (Lower-body), Carter Hart: Day To Day (Lower-body), Patrick Brown: Day To Day (Upper-body), Cam Atkinson: Day To Day (Lower-body), Nate Thompson: Day To Day (Lower-body), Cam York: Day To Day (Lower-body), Nick Seeler: Out (Lower-body), Samuel Morin: Out For Season (Lower body)
Regional restrictions apply.