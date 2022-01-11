Philadelphia Flyers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tuesday NHL schedule includes the Carolina Hurricanes (24-7-2) visiting the Philadelphia Flyers (13-15-7) at Wells Fargo Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Hurricanes rank third in the Eastern Conference (50 points), while the Flyers are 11th in the Eastern Conference (33 points).
How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Carolina
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
Betting Information for Carolina vs. Philadelphia
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Hurricanes
-1.5
5.5
Carolina and Philadelphia Stats
- The Hurricanes put up 3.5 goals per game (115 in 33 games), and the Flyers give up 3.3 (116 in 35).
- The Flyers are 26th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Hurricanes are first in goals allowed (2.2).
- Carolina is +42 overall in goal differential this season, first in the league.
- Philadelphia's goal differential is -26 on the season (26th in the NHL).
- The Flyers have conceded 22 power-play goals (17th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Hurricanes have scored 25 power-play goals (eighth in power-play percentage).
- The Flyers have scored 16 power-play goals (on 16.2% of opportunities, 27th in NHL), and short-handed the Hurricanes have conceded 12 (killing off 90% of penalties, second in league).
Carolina Impact Players
- Sebastian Aho has been vital to Carolina this season, with 37 points in 30 games.
- Teuvo Teravainen has 27 points (0.8 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 17 assists.
- Andrei Svechnikov has 26 total points for Carolina, with 12 goals and 14 assists.
- Frederik Andersen has allowed 44 goals (1.9 per game) and recorded 576 saves (25.0 per game).
- Antti Raanta has a .908 save percentage. He has 198 saves (19.8 per game), and has given up 20 goals (2.0 per game).
Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: Out (Lower Body), Antti Raanta: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)
Philadelphia Impact Players
- Claude Giroux's 11 goals and 17 assists in 32 games for Philadelphia add up to 28 total points on the season.
- Cam Atkinson has helped lead the offense for Philadelphia this season with 14 goals and 12 assists.
- Travis Konecny has 19 points so far, including five goals and 14 assists.
- Carter Hart has a .912 save percentage (20th in the league). He has 620 saves (29.5 per game), and has conceded 60 goals (2.9 per game).
- Martin Jones has 449 saves (32.1 per game) and a .909 save percentage, conceding 45 goals (3.2 per game).
Flyers Injuries: Gerald Mayhew: Day To Day (Upper Body), Justin Braun: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Ivan Provorov: Out (Health Protocols), Travis Konecny: Out (Health Protocols), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Travis Sanheim: Out (Health Protocols), Claude Giroux: Out (Health Protocols), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)
