Philadelphia Flyers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) skates the puck against Los Angeles Kings center Phillip Danault (24) in the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Tuesday NHL schedule includes the Carolina Hurricanes (24-7-2) visiting the Philadelphia Flyers (13-15-7) at Wells Fargo Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Hurricanes rank third in the Eastern Conference (50 points), while the Flyers are 11th in the Eastern Conference (33 points).

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Carolina

Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Carolina vs. Philadelphia

Favorite Spread Total Hurricanes -1.5 5.5

Carolina and Philadelphia Stats

The Hurricanes put up 3.5 goals per game (115 in 33 games), and the Flyers give up 3.3 (116 in 35).

The Flyers are 26th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Hurricanes are first in goals allowed (2.2).

Carolina is +42 overall in goal differential this season, first in the league.

Philadelphia's goal differential is -26 on the season (26th in the NHL).

The Flyers have conceded 22 power-play goals (17th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Hurricanes have scored 25 power-play goals (eighth in power-play percentage).

The Flyers have scored 16 power-play goals (on 16.2% of opportunities, 27th in NHL), and short-handed the Hurricanes have conceded 12 (killing off 90% of penalties, second in league).

Carolina Impact Players

Sebastian Aho has been vital to Carolina this season, with 37 points in 30 games.

Teuvo Teravainen has 27 points (0.8 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 17 assists.

Andrei Svechnikov has 26 total points for Carolina, with 12 goals and 14 assists.

Frederik Andersen has allowed 44 goals (1.9 per game) and recorded 576 saves (25.0 per game).

Antti Raanta has a .908 save percentage. He has 198 saves (19.8 per game), and has given up 20 goals (2.0 per game).

Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: Out (Lower Body), Antti Raanta: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

Philadelphia Impact Players

Claude Giroux's 11 goals and 17 assists in 32 games for Philadelphia add up to 28 total points on the season.

Cam Atkinson has helped lead the offense for Philadelphia this season with 14 goals and 12 assists.

Travis Konecny has 19 points so far, including five goals and 14 assists.

Carter Hart has a .912 save percentage (20th in the league). He has 620 saves (29.5 per game), and has conceded 60 goals (2.9 per game).

Martin Jones has 449 saves (32.1 per game) and a .909 save percentage, conceding 45 goals (3.2 per game).

Flyers Injuries: Gerald Mayhew: Day To Day (Upper Body), Justin Braun: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Ivan Provorov: Out (Health Protocols), Travis Konecny: Out (Health Protocols), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Travis Sanheim: Out (Health Protocols), Claude Giroux: Out (Health Protocols), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.