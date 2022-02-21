Philadelphia Flyers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

Feb 18, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37), center Sebastian Aho (20) and left wing Teuvo Teravainen (86) celebrate a Hurricanes goal from the players bench against the Nashville Predators during the second period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL slate on Monday features a showdown between the Carolina Hurricanes (34-11-4) and the Philadelphia Flyers (15-25-9), starting at 3:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Hurricanes sit in second place and the Flyers are 14th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Carolina

Game Day: Monday, February 21, 2022

Monday, February 21, 2022 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Information for Carolina vs. Philadelphia

Favorite Spread Total Hurricanes -1.5 6.5

Carolina and Philadelphia Stats

The Hurricanes score 3.5 goals per game (sixth in NHL), and the Flyers are conceding 3.4 (25th).

The Flyers are scoring 2.6 goals per game (28th in NHL), and the Hurricanes are conceding 2.4 (second).

Carolina is third in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +53.

Philadelphia is 27th in the NHL in goal differential, at -43 (-0.9 per game).

The Hurricanes have scored 37 power-play goals (sixth in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Flyers have conceded 35 goals on power-plays (25th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Flyers have scored 21 power-play goals (30th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Hurricanes have conceded 19 while short-handed (first in penalty-kill percentage).

Carolina Impact Players

Sebastian Aho is one of Carolina's leading contributors (52 total points), having collected 22 goals and 30 assists.

Andrei Svechnikov has 22 goals and 25 assists to total 47 points (1.0 per game).

Anthony DeAngelo has nine goals and 31 assists for Carolina.

Frederik Andersen has a goals against average of 2.1, and a .927 save percentage (third-best in the league).

Hurricanes Injuries: Brendan Smith: Day To Day (Upper-body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

Philadelphia Impact Players

Claude Giroux is an offensive leader for Philadelphia with 37 points (0.8 per game), with 16 goals and 21 assists in 46 games (playing 19:10 per game).

Cam Atkinson has helped lead the attack for Philadelphia this season with 17 goals and 20 assists.

Travis Konecny has posted eight goals on the season, chipping in 21 assists.

Martin Jones has an .898 save percentage (40th in the league), with 529 total saves, allowing 60 goals (3.6 goals against average).

Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Hayes: Out (Upper body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Joel Farabee: Out (Upper Body), Wade Allison: Out (Knee), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

