Philadelphia Flyers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 18, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37), center Sebastian Aho (20) and left wing Teuvo Teravainen (86) celebrate a Hurricanes goal from the players bench against the Nashville Predators during the second period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL slate on Monday features a showdown between the Carolina Hurricanes (34-11-4) and the Philadelphia Flyers (15-25-9), starting at 3:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Hurricanes sit in second place and the Flyers are 14th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Carolina

  • Game Day: Monday, February 21, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Wells Fargo Center
  Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Information for Carolina vs. Philadelphia

Hurricanes vs Flyers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Hurricanes

-1.5

6.5

Carolina and Philadelphia Stats

  • The Hurricanes score 3.5 goals per game (sixth in NHL), and the Flyers are conceding 3.4 (25th).
  • The Flyers are scoring 2.6 goals per game (28th in NHL), and the Hurricanes are conceding 2.4 (second).
  • Carolina is third in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +53.
  • Philadelphia is 27th in the NHL in goal differential, at -43 (-0.9 per game).
  • The Hurricanes have scored 37 power-play goals (sixth in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Flyers have conceded 35 goals on power-plays (25th in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Flyers have scored 21 power-play goals (30th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Hurricanes have conceded 19 while short-handed (first in penalty-kill percentage).

Carolina Impact Players

  • Sebastian Aho is one of Carolina's leading contributors (52 total points), having collected 22 goals and 30 assists.
  • Andrei Svechnikov has 22 goals and 25 assists to total 47 points (1.0 per game).
  • Anthony DeAngelo has nine goals and 31 assists for Carolina.
  • Frederik Andersen has a goals against average of 2.1, and a .927 save percentage (third-best in the league).

Hurricanes Injuries: Brendan Smith: Day To Day (Upper-body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

Philadelphia Impact Players

  • Claude Giroux is an offensive leader for Philadelphia with 37 points (0.8 per game), with 16 goals and 21 assists in 46 games (playing 19:10 per game).
  • Cam Atkinson has helped lead the attack for Philadelphia this season with 17 goals and 20 assists.
  • Travis Konecny has posted eight goals on the season, chipping in 21 assists.
  • Martin Jones has an .898 save percentage (40th in the league), with 529 total saves, allowing 60 goals (3.6 goals against average).

Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Hayes: Out (Upper body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Joel Farabee: Out (Upper Body), Wade Allison: Out (Knee), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

February
21
2022

Carolina Hurricanes at Philadelphia Flyers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
