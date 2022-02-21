Philadelphia Flyers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/21/2022

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NHL slate on Monday features a showdown between the Carolina Hurricanes (34-11-4) and the Philadelphia Flyers (15-25-9), starting at 3:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Hurricanes sit in second place and the Flyers are 14th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Carolina
- Game Day: Monday, February 21, 2022
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
Betting Information for Carolina vs. Philadelphia
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Hurricanes
-1.5
6.5
Carolina and Philadelphia Stats
- The Hurricanes score 3.5 goals per game (sixth in NHL), and the Flyers are conceding 3.4 (25th).
- The Flyers are scoring 2.6 goals per game (28th in NHL), and the Hurricanes are conceding 2.4 (second).
- Carolina is third in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +53.
- Philadelphia is 27th in the NHL in goal differential, at -43 (-0.9 per game).
- The Hurricanes have scored 37 power-play goals (sixth in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Flyers have conceded 35 goals on power-plays (25th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Flyers have scored 21 power-play goals (30th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Hurricanes have conceded 19 while short-handed (first in penalty-kill percentage).
Carolina Impact Players
- Sebastian Aho is one of Carolina's leading contributors (52 total points), having collected 22 goals and 30 assists.
- Andrei Svechnikov has 22 goals and 25 assists to total 47 points (1.0 per game).
- Anthony DeAngelo has nine goals and 31 assists for Carolina.
- Frederik Andersen has a goals against average of 2.1, and a .927 save percentage (third-best in the league).
Hurricanes Injuries: Brendan Smith: Day To Day (Upper-body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)
Philadelphia Impact Players
- Claude Giroux is an offensive leader for Philadelphia with 37 points (0.8 per game), with 16 goals and 21 assists in 46 games (playing 19:10 per game).
- Cam Atkinson has helped lead the attack for Philadelphia this season with 17 goals and 20 assists.
- Travis Konecny has posted eight goals on the season, chipping in 21 assists.
- Martin Jones has an .898 save percentage (40th in the league), with 529 total saves, allowing 60 goals (3.6 goals against average).
Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Hayes: Out (Upper body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Joel Farabee: Out (Upper Body), Wade Allison: Out (Knee), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)
How To Watch
February
21
2022
Carolina Hurricanes at Philadelphia Flyers
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
3:00
PM/EST
