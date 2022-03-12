Philadelphia Flyers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Carolina Hurricanes (40-12-5) hit the ice against the Philadelphia Flyers (18-29-10) as a part of Saturday's NHL action, starting at 3:00 PM ET at PNC Arena. The Hurricanes are first in the Eastern Conference (85 points), while the Flyers are 14th in the Eastern Conference (46 points).
How to Watch Carolina vs. Philadelphia
- Game Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Arena: PNC Arena
Betting Information for Carolina vs. Philadelphia
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Hurricanes
-1.5
6
Carolina and Philadelphia Stats
- The Hurricanes score 3.4 goals per game (192 in 57 games), and the Flyers give up 3.4 (195 in 57).
- The Flyers are 31st in the league in goals scored per game (2.5), and the Hurricanes are first in goals conceded (2.4).
- Carolina is second in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +58.
- Philadelphia has a -51 goal differential on the season, 27th in the NHL.
- The Flyers have conceded 41 power-play goals (27th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Hurricanes have scored 43 power-play goals (third in power-play percentage).
- The Flyers have scored 23 power-play goals (successful on 13.9% of opportunities), and the Hurricanes have conceded 23 goals while short-handed (killing off 88.6% of penalties).
Philadelphia Impact Players
- Cam Atkinson's 43 points are pivotal for Philadelphia. He has recorded 21 goals and 22 assists in 57 games.
- Claude Giroux is one of the top contributors for Philadelphia with 40 total points (0.7 per game), with 17 goals and 23 assists in 54 games.
- Travis Konecny has 34 points so far, including 10 goals and 24 assists.
- Carter Hart has given up 106 goals (2.9 goals against average) and amassed 1092 saves with a .912 save percentage (21st in the league).
Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Scott Laughton: Day To Day (Head), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)
Carolina Impact Players
- Sebastian Aho is Carolina's leading contributor with 59 points. He has 25 goals and 34 assists this season.
- Andrei Svechnikov has accumulated 51 points (0.9 per game), scoring 23 goals and adding 28 assists.
- Teuvo Teravainen has 46 total points for Carolina, with 16 goals and 30 assists.
- Frederik Andersen has allowed 80 goals (2.08 goals against average) and racked up 1032 saves.
Hurricanes Injuries: Brendan Smith: Out (Upper-body), Seth Jarvis: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Frederik Andersen: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back), Tony DeAngelo: Out (Midsection)
