Philadelphia Flyers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

The Carolina Hurricanes (40-12-5) hit the ice against the Philadelphia Flyers (18-29-10) as a part of Saturday's NHL action, starting at 3:00 PM ET at PNC Arena. The Hurricanes are first in the Eastern Conference (85 points), while the Flyers are 14th in the Eastern Conference (46 points).

How to Watch Carolina vs. Philadelphia

Game Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: PNC Arena

Betting Information for Carolina vs. Philadelphia

Favorite Spread Total Hurricanes -1.5 6

Carolina and Philadelphia Stats

The Hurricanes score 3.4 goals per game (192 in 57 games), and the Flyers give up 3.4 (195 in 57).

The Flyers are 31st in the league in goals scored per game (2.5), and the Hurricanes are first in goals conceded (2.4).

Carolina is second in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +58.

Philadelphia has a -51 goal differential on the season, 27th in the NHL.

The Flyers have conceded 41 power-play goals (27th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Hurricanes have scored 43 power-play goals (third in power-play percentage).

The Flyers have scored 23 power-play goals (successful on 13.9% of opportunities), and the Hurricanes have conceded 23 goals while short-handed (killing off 88.6% of penalties).

Philadelphia Impact Players

Cam Atkinson's 43 points are pivotal for Philadelphia. He has recorded 21 goals and 22 assists in 57 games.

Claude Giroux is one of the top contributors for Philadelphia with 40 total points (0.7 per game), with 17 goals and 23 assists in 54 games.

Travis Konecny has 34 points so far, including 10 goals and 24 assists.

Carter Hart has given up 106 goals (2.9 goals against average) and amassed 1092 saves with a .912 save percentage (21st in the league).

Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Scott Laughton: Day To Day (Head), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

Carolina Impact Players

Sebastian Aho is Carolina's leading contributor with 59 points. He has 25 goals and 34 assists this season.

Andrei Svechnikov has accumulated 51 points (0.9 per game), scoring 23 goals and adding 28 assists.

Teuvo Teravainen has 46 total points for Carolina, with 16 goals and 30 assists.

Frederik Andersen has allowed 80 goals (2.08 goals against average) and racked up 1032 saves.

Hurricanes Injuries: Brendan Smith: Out (Upper-body), Seth Jarvis: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Frederik Andersen: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back), Tony DeAngelo: Out (Midsection)

