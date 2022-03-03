Philadelphia Flyers vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

Feb 25, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrates with Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) and Chicago Blackhawks left wing Brandon Hagel (38) after Kane scores a goal against the New Jersey Devils during the second period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Saturday includes a meeting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania between the Philadelphia Flyers (16-27-10) and Chicago Blackhawks (19-27-8) at Wells Fargo Center, starting at 3:00 PM ET. The Flyers are 14th in the Eastern Conference and the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Chicago

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Philadelphia and Chicago Stats

On average, the Flyers put up 2.5 goals in a game (29th in NHL), and the Blackhawks concede 3.4 (24th).

The Blackhawks are 30th in the NHL in scoring (2.4 goals per game), and the Flyers are 25th on defense (3.4 against).

In terms of goal differential, Philadelphia is -49 on the season (27th in NHL).

Chicago has a -52 goal differential on the season, 29th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks have conceded 38 power-play goals (28th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flyers have scored 21 power-play goals (30th in power-play percentage).

The Blackhawks have scored 34 power-play goals (16th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Flyers have conceded 37 while short-handed (27th in penalty-kill percentage).

Philadelphia Impact Players

One of Philadelphia's top offensive players this season is Cam Atkinson, who has scored 39 points in 53 games (18 goals and 21 assists).

Claude Giroux has 38 points (0.8 per game), scoring 17 goals and adding 21 assists.

Travis Konecny has eight goals and 23 assists for Philadelphia.

In 34 games, Carter Hart has conceded 95 goals (2.87 goals against average) and has recorded 981 saves.

Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Hayes: Out (Upper body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Wade Allison: Out (Knee), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

Chicago Impact Players

Patrick Kane is an offensive leader for Chicago with 52 points (1.0 per game), with 16 goals and 36 assists in 50 games (playing 21:32 per game).

Alex DeBrincat has racked up 45 points this season, with 29 goals and 16 assists.

Seth Jones' three goals and 31 assists add up to 34 points this season.

Marc-Andre Fleury has played 39 games this season, conceding 107 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 1093 saves and a .911 save percentage (24th in the league).

Blackhawks Injuries: Calvin de Haan: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Jonathan Toews: Out (Concussion), Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Riley Stillman: Out (Shoulder)

