Philadelphia Flyers vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 25, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrates with Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) and Chicago Blackhawks left wing Brandon Hagel (38) after Kane scores a goal against the New Jersey Devils during the second period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 25, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrates with Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) and Chicago Blackhawks left wing Brandon Hagel (38) after Kane scores a goal against the New Jersey Devils during the second period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Saturday includes a meeting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania between the Philadelphia Flyers (16-27-10) and Chicago Blackhawks (19-27-8) at Wells Fargo Center, starting at 3:00 PM ET. The Flyers are 14th in the Eastern Conference and the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Chicago

Betting Information for Philadelphia vs. Chicago

Flyers vs Blackhawks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

-

-

-

Philadelphia and Chicago Stats

  • On average, the Flyers put up 2.5 goals in a game (29th in NHL), and the Blackhawks concede 3.4 (24th).
  • The Blackhawks are 30th in the NHL in scoring (2.4 goals per game), and the Flyers are 25th on defense (3.4 against).
  • In terms of goal differential, Philadelphia is -49 on the season (27th in NHL).
  • Chicago has a -52 goal differential on the season, 29th in the NHL.
  • The Blackhawks have conceded 38 power-play goals (28th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flyers have scored 21 power-play goals (30th in power-play percentage).
  • The Blackhawks have scored 34 power-play goals (16th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Flyers have conceded 37 while short-handed (27th in penalty-kill percentage).

Philadelphia Impact Players

  • One of Philadelphia's top offensive players this season is Cam Atkinson, who has scored 39 points in 53 games (18 goals and 21 assists).
  • Claude Giroux has 38 points (0.8 per game), scoring 17 goals and adding 21 assists.
  • Travis Konecny has eight goals and 23 assists for Philadelphia.
  • In 34 games, Carter Hart has conceded 95 goals (2.87 goals against average) and has recorded 981 saves.

Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Hayes: Out (Upper body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Wade Allison: Out (Knee), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

Chicago Impact Players

  • Patrick Kane is an offensive leader for Chicago with 52 points (1.0 per game), with 16 goals and 36 assists in 50 games (playing 21:32 per game).
  • Alex DeBrincat has racked up 45 points this season, with 29 goals and 16 assists.
  • Seth Jones' three goals and 31 assists add up to 34 points this season.
  • Marc-Andre Fleury has played 39 games this season, conceding 107 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 1093 saves and a .911 save percentage (24th in the league).

Blackhawks Injuries: Calvin de Haan: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Jonathan Toews: Out (Concussion), Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Riley Stillman: Out (Shoulder)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Chicago Blackhawks at Philadelphia Flyers

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Westchester Knicks at Motor City Cruise

By Kristofer Habbas
2 minutes ago
georgia tech purdue women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Purdue vs Michigan State

By Adam Childs
2 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) skates with the puck during the second period against Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff
15 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) controls the puck ahead of Anaheim Ducks center Isac Lundestrom (21) during the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff
15 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) skates with the puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff
15 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrates with Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) and Chicago Blackhawks left wing Brandon Hagel (38) after Kane scores a goal against the New Jersey Devils during the second period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff
16 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates with the puck while being defended by San Jose Sharks center Nick Bonino (13) during the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff
16 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates with the puck during the third period against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
16 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) dives to make a save against Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) as he is defended by defenseman Moritz Seider (53) during the third period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
16 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy