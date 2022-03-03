Philadelphia Flyers vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL play on Saturday includes a meeting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania between the Philadelphia Flyers (16-27-10) and Chicago Blackhawks (19-27-8) at Wells Fargo Center, starting at 3:00 PM ET. The Flyers are 14th in the Eastern Conference and the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Chicago
- Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
Betting Information for Philadelphia vs. Chicago
Philadelphia and Chicago Stats
- On average, the Flyers put up 2.5 goals in a game (29th in NHL), and the Blackhawks concede 3.4 (24th).
- The Blackhawks are 30th in the NHL in scoring (2.4 goals per game), and the Flyers are 25th on defense (3.4 against).
- In terms of goal differential, Philadelphia is -49 on the season (27th in NHL).
- Chicago has a -52 goal differential on the season, 29th in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks have conceded 38 power-play goals (28th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flyers have scored 21 power-play goals (30th in power-play percentage).
- The Blackhawks have scored 34 power-play goals (16th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Flyers have conceded 37 while short-handed (27th in penalty-kill percentage).
Philadelphia Impact Players
- One of Philadelphia's top offensive players this season is Cam Atkinson, who has scored 39 points in 53 games (18 goals and 21 assists).
- Claude Giroux has 38 points (0.8 per game), scoring 17 goals and adding 21 assists.
- Travis Konecny has eight goals and 23 assists for Philadelphia.
- In 34 games, Carter Hart has conceded 95 goals (2.87 goals against average) and has recorded 981 saves.
Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Hayes: Out (Upper body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Wade Allison: Out (Knee), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)
Chicago Impact Players
- Patrick Kane is an offensive leader for Chicago with 52 points (1.0 per game), with 16 goals and 36 assists in 50 games (playing 21:32 per game).
- Alex DeBrincat has racked up 45 points this season, with 29 goals and 16 assists.
- Seth Jones' three goals and 31 assists add up to 34 points this season.
- Marc-Andre Fleury has played 39 games this season, conceding 107 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 1093 saves and a .911 save percentage (24th in the league).
Blackhawks Injuries: Calvin de Haan: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Jonathan Toews: Out (Concussion), Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Riley Stillman: Out (Shoulder)
