Philadelphia Flyers vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates his goal in the first period against the Edmonton Oilers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Avalanche (45-14-5) host the Philadelphia Flyers (21-32-11) at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on March 25, 2022, starting at 9:00 PM ET. The Avalanche rank first in the Western Conference (95 points), while the Flyers are 13th in the Eastern Conference (53 points).

How to Watch Colorado vs. Philadelphia

Game Day: Friday, March 25, 2022

Friday, March 25, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Ball Arena

Betting Information for Colorado vs. Philadelphia

Favorite Spread Total Avalanche -1.5 6.5

Colorado and Philadelphia Stats

The Avalanche put up 3.8 goals per game (242 in 64 games), and the Flyers give up 3.4 (218 in 64).

The Flyers put up 2.6 goals per game (164 in 64 games), and the Avalanche concede 2.8 (177 in 64).

Colorado is second in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +65.

Philadelphia's goal differential is -54 on the season (26th in the NHL).

The Avalanche have scored 55 power-play goals (successful on 24.8% of opportunities), and the Flyers have conceded 45 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.4% of penalties).

The Flyers have scored 25 power-play goals (on 13.4% of opportunities, 32nd in NHL), and short-handed the Avalanche have conceded 40 (killing off 78.7% of penalties, 17th in league).

Philadelphia Impact Players

Cam Atkinson's 23 goals and 25 assists in 64 games for Philadelphia add up to 48 total points on the season.

Travis Konecny has posted 42 total points (0.7 per game) this season. He has 12 goals and 30 assists.

Joel Farabee has netted 14 goals on the season, chipping in 16 assists.

Carter Hart has played 41 games this season, conceding 119 goals (3.0 goals against average) with 1204 saves and a .910 save percentage (21st in the league).

Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out For Season (Lower-body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Scott Laughton: Out (Head), Oskar Lindblom: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

Colorado Impact Players

One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is Nazem Kadri, who has scored 76 points in 61 games (24 goals and 52 assists).

Mikko Rantanen is another of Colorado's top contributors through 61 games, with 31 goals and 44 assists.

Cale Makar has 71 total points for Colorado, with 22 goals and 49 assists.

Darcy Kuemper has conceded 101 goals (2.4 goals against average) and racked up 1213 saves with a .923 save percentage (seventh-best in the league).

Avalanche Injuries: Gabriel Landeskog: Out (Knee), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist), Samuel Girard: Out (Lower Body)

