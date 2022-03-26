Philadelphia Flyers vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates his goal in the first period against the Edmonton Oilers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates his goal in the first period against the Edmonton Oilers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Avalanche (45-14-5) host the Philadelphia Flyers (21-32-11) at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on March 25, 2022, starting at 9:00 PM ET. The Avalanche rank first in the Western Conference (95 points), while the Flyers are 13th in the Eastern Conference (53 points).

How to Watch Colorado vs. Philadelphia

Betting Information for Colorado vs. Philadelphia

Avalanche vs Flyers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Avalanche

-1.5

6.5

Colorado and Philadelphia Stats

  • The Avalanche put up 3.8 goals per game (242 in 64 games), and the Flyers give up 3.4 (218 in 64).
  • The Flyers put up 2.6 goals per game (164 in 64 games), and the Avalanche concede 2.8 (177 in 64).
  • Colorado is second in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +65.
  • Philadelphia's goal differential is -54 on the season (26th in the NHL).
  • The Avalanche have scored 55 power-play goals (successful on 24.8% of opportunities), and the Flyers have conceded 45 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.4% of penalties).
  • The Flyers have scored 25 power-play goals (on 13.4% of opportunities, 32nd in NHL), and short-handed the Avalanche have conceded 40 (killing off 78.7% of penalties, 17th in league).

Philadelphia Impact Players

  • Cam Atkinson's 23 goals and 25 assists in 64 games for Philadelphia add up to 48 total points on the season.
  • Travis Konecny has posted 42 total points (0.7 per game) this season. He has 12 goals and 30 assists.
  • Joel Farabee has netted 14 goals on the season, chipping in 16 assists.
  • Carter Hart has played 41 games this season, conceding 119 goals (3.0 goals against average) with 1204 saves and a .910 save percentage (21st in the league).

Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out For Season (Lower-body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Scott Laughton: Out (Head), Oskar Lindblom: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

Colorado Impact Players

  • One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is Nazem Kadri, who has scored 76 points in 61 games (24 goals and 52 assists).
  • Mikko Rantanen is another of Colorado's top contributors through 61 games, with 31 goals and 44 assists.
  • Cale Makar has 71 total points for Colorado, with 22 goals and 49 assists.
  • Darcy Kuemper has conceded 101 goals (2.4 goals against average) and racked up 1213 saves with a .923 save percentage (seventh-best in the league).

Avalanche Injuries: Gabriel Landeskog: Out (Knee), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist), Samuel Girard: Out (Lower Body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
25
2022

Philadelphia Flyers at Colorado Avalanche

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 19, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jules Bernard (1) drives to the basket against St. Mary's Gaels during the second half in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UCLA vs. North Carolina: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Mar 19, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jules Bernard (1) drives to the basket against St. Mary's Gaels during the second half in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

North Carolina vs. UCLA: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
USATSI_17956823
NBA

How to Watch 76ers at Clippers

By Evan Massey30 minutes ago
Mar 20, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal head coach Tara VanDerveer celebrates form the bench after a score against the Kansas Jayhawks during the fourth quarter at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Stanford vs. Maryland: Women's NCAA Tournament round 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Tatum Rembao (2) drives the ball against the UConn Huskies in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Iowa State vs. Creighton: Women's NCAA Tournament round 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
USATSI_17928859
NLL Lacrosse

How to Watch Seals at Warriors

By Evan Lazar30 minutes ago
Mar 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates his goal in the first period against the Edmonton Oilers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 24, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Travis Konecny (11) celebrates with defenseman Travis Sanheim (6) after scoring against the St. Louis Blues during the second period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
USATSI_17939056
NBA

How to Watch Rockets at Trail Blazers

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy