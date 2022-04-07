How to Watch Flyers at Blue Jackets

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Blue Jackets can keep fading playoff hopes alive by completing a home-and-home sweep of the Flyers.

The Blue Jackets (33-32-6) have a tough hill to climb, trailing the Capitals by 14 points in the wild-card race with 11 games to play, but another win over the Flyers (22-37-11) on Thursday night would help.

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at Columbus Blue Jackets Today:

Game Date: April 7, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Live stream the Philadelphia Flyers at Columbus Blue Jackets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Columbus snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 4-2 win at Philadelphia on Tuesday. Justin Danforth put the Jackets up 3-2 with a goal at 13:16 of the third period before Sean Kuraly added an insurance empty-netter with 20 seconds to go.

The Blue Jackets scored twice in the first period before the Flyers tied it on Jame van Riemsdyk's 17th goal of the year at 13:16 of the second. Sean Kuraly had a goal and an assist for Columbus and Eric Robinson had a pair of helpers.

The Flyers will be trying to avoid a season sweep on Thursday. Before the loss on home ice Tuesday, Philadelphia also lost to the Jackets at home on Jan. 20.

Philadelphia is 3-7-0 in its last 10 games while Columbus has stumbled to a 2-5-3 mark in its last 10 contests.

Regional restrictions may apply.

USATSI_18027058
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
