The Philadelphia Flyers (13-18-8) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (17-18-1) hit the ice in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on January 20, 2022 at Wells Fargo Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Flyers rank 11th in the Eastern Conference with 34 points and the Blue Jackets are 10th in the Eastern Conference with 35 points.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Columbus

Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022

Thursday, January 20, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Information for Philadelphia vs. Columbus

Favorite Spread Total Flyers -1.5 6

Philadelphia and Columbus Stats

The Flyers are 26th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.5), and the Blue Jackets are 28th in goals conceded (3.6).

The Blue Jackets score 3.1 goals per game (12th in NHL), and the Flyers are conceding 3.3 (24th).

Philadelphia has a -31 goal differential on the season, 26th in the NHL.

Columbus is 23rd in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -17.

The Blue Jackets have conceded 22 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.0% of penalties), and the Flyers have scored 18 power-play goals (successful on 16.2% of opportunities).

The Blue Jackets have scored 15 power-play goals (26th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Flyers have conceded 25 while short-handed (19th in penalty-kill percentage).

Philadelphia Impact Players

Claude Giroux has been vital to Philadelphia this season, with 30 points in 36 games.

Cam Atkinson has 29 points (0.7 per game), scoring 15 goals and adding 14 assists.

Travis Konecny's 22 points this season have come via seven goals and 15 assists.

Martin Jones has a 3.3 goals against average, and 476 saves. His .908 save percentage ranks 26th in the league.

Flyers Injuries: Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Hayes: Out (Upper body), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Patrick Brown: Out (Knee), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

Columbus Impact Players

Oliver Bjorkstrand has scored 11 goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 15 assists (0.4 per game), fueling the Columbus offense with 26 total points (0.8 per game). He averages 2.7 shots per game, shooting 11.8%.

Jakub Voracek is one of the impact players on offense for Columbus with 25 total points (0.7 per game), with one goal and 24 assists in 34 games.

Boone Jenner's 15 goals and nine assists add up to 24 points this season.

Joonas Korpisalo has an .882 save percentage (47th in the league). He has 381 saves, and has conceded 51 goals (4.0 goals against average).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Adam Boqvist: Out (COVID-19), Cole Sillinger: Out (COVID-19), Justin Danforth: Out (Knee), Vladislav Gavrikov: Out (COVID-19), Daniil Tarasov: Day To Day (Lower Body)

