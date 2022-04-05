Philadelphia Flyers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 24, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Travis Konecny (11) celebrates with defenseman Travis Sanheim (6) after scoring against the St. Louis Blues during the second period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Flyers (22-36-11) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (32-32-5) hit the ice in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on April 5, 2022 at Wells Fargo Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Flyers are 14th (with 55 points) and the Blue Jackets 10th (69 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Columbus

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Wells Fargo Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Philadelphia vs. Columbus

Flyers vs Blue Jackets Betting Information

FavoriteMoneylineTotal

Flyers

-125

6

Philadelphia and Columbus Stats

  • The Flyers are 31st in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed (3.7).
  • The Blue Jackets are 13th in the league in goals scored per game (3.2), and the Flyers are 27th in goals allowed (3.5).
  • Philadelphia is 27th in the league in goal differential, at -64 (-0.9 per game).
  • Columbus' goal differential is -39 on the season (23rd in the NHL).
  • The Flyers have scored 26 power-play goals (32nd in league in power-play percentage), and the Blue Jackets have conceded 44 goals on power-plays (20th in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Blue Jackets have scored 33 power-play goals (on 18.4% of opportunities, 24th in NHL), and short-handed the Flyers have conceded 47 (killing off 75.9% of penalties, 24th in league).

Philadelphia Impact Players

  • Cam Atkinson is Philadelphia's top contributor with 50 points. He has 23 goals and 27 assists this season.
  • Travis Konecny has 12 goals and 31 assists to total 43 points (0.7 per game).
  • Joel Farabee's season total of 33 points has come from 16 goals and 17 assists.
  • Carter Hart has allowed 131 goals (3.11 goals against average) and recorded 1271 saves.

Flyers Injuries: Zack MacEwen: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out For Season (Lower-body), Nick Seeler: Out (Lower-body)

Columbus Impact Players

  • Patrik Laine has recorded 25 goals and 26 assists in 51 games for Columbus, good for 51 points.
  • Oliver Bjorkstrand is one of the impact players on offense for Columbus with 50 total points (0.7 per game), with 24 goals and 26 assists in 68 games.
  • Jakub Voracek's five goals and 44 assists add up to 49 points this season.
  • Elvis Merzlikins has played 48 games this season, conceding 148 goals (3.4 goals against average) with 1368 saves and a .902 save percentage (34th in the league).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Nathan Gerbe: Out (Hip), Boone Jenner: Out (Lower Back), Joonas Korpisalo: Out For Season (Hip), Daniil Tarasov: Out For Season (Hip), Alexandre Texier: Out (Finger)

