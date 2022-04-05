Philadelphia Flyers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 24, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Travis Konecny (11) celebrates with defenseman Travis Sanheim (6) after scoring against the St. Louis Blues during the second period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Flyers (22-36-11) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (32-32-5) hit the ice in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on April 5, 2022 at Wells Fargo Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Flyers are 14th (with 55 points) and the Blue Jackets 10th (69 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Columbus

Game Day: Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Tuesday, April 5, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center

Betting Information for Philadelphia vs. Columbus

Favorite Moneyline Total Flyers -125 6

Philadelphia and Columbus Stats

The Flyers are 31st in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed (3.7).

The Blue Jackets are 13th in the league in goals scored per game (3.2), and the Flyers are 27th in goals allowed (3.5).

Philadelphia is 27th in the league in goal differential, at -64 (-0.9 per game).

Columbus' goal differential is -39 on the season (23rd in the NHL).

The Flyers have scored 26 power-play goals (32nd in league in power-play percentage), and the Blue Jackets have conceded 44 goals on power-plays (20th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Blue Jackets have scored 33 power-play goals (on 18.4% of opportunities, 24th in NHL), and short-handed the Flyers have conceded 47 (killing off 75.9% of penalties, 24th in league).

Philadelphia Impact Players

Cam Atkinson is Philadelphia's top contributor with 50 points. He has 23 goals and 27 assists this season.

Travis Konecny has 12 goals and 31 assists to total 43 points (0.7 per game).

Joel Farabee's season total of 33 points has come from 16 goals and 17 assists.

Carter Hart has allowed 131 goals (3.11 goals against average) and recorded 1271 saves.

Flyers Injuries: Zack MacEwen: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out For Season (Lower-body), Nick Seeler: Out (Lower-body)

Columbus Impact Players

Patrik Laine has recorded 25 goals and 26 assists in 51 games for Columbus, good for 51 points.

Oliver Bjorkstrand is one of the impact players on offense for Columbus with 50 total points (0.7 per game), with 24 goals and 26 assists in 68 games.

Jakub Voracek's five goals and 44 assists add up to 49 points this season.

Elvis Merzlikins has played 48 games this season, conceding 148 goals (3.4 goals against average) with 1368 saves and a .902 save percentage (34th in the league).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Nathan Gerbe: Out (Hip), Boone Jenner: Out (Lower Back), Joonas Korpisalo: Out For Season (Hip), Daniil Tarasov: Out For Season (Hip), Alexandre Texier: Out (Finger)

