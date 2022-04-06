Philadelphia Flyers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 29, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Morgan Frost (48) celebrates his goal with right wing Cam Atkinson (89) and defenseman Travis Sanheim (6) against the Minnesota Wild in the third period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 29, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Morgan Frost (48) celebrates his goal with right wing Cam Atkinson (89) and defenseman Travis Sanheim (6) against the Minnesota Wild in the third period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Columbus Blue Jackets (32-32-6) host the Philadelphia Flyers (22-36-11) during Thursday's NHL action, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Nationwide Arena. The Blue Jackets rank 10th while the Flyers are 14th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Columbus vs. Philadelphia

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 7, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Nationwide Arena
Betting Information for Columbus vs. Philadelphia

Blue Jackets vs Flyers Betting Information

FavoriteMoneylineTotal

Blue Jackets

-

Columbus and Philadelphia Stats

  • On average, the Blue Jackets score 3.2 goals in a game (13th in NHL), and the Flyers concede 3.5 (27th).
  • The Flyers are 31st in the league in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed (3.7).
  • Columbus is 23rd in the league in goal differential, at -40 (-0.6 per game).
  • Philadelphia is -64 overall in terms of goals this season, 27th in the league.
  • On the power play, the Blue Jackets have scored 33 goals (on 17.9% of opportunities, 25th in NHL), and short-handed the Flyers have conceded 47 (killing off 75.9% of penalties, 24th in league).
  • The Blue Jackets have conceded 44 goals while short-handed (20th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flyers have scored 26 power-play goals (32nd in power-play percentage).

Philadelphia Impact Players

  • Cam Atkinson has scored 23 goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 27 assists (0.4 per game), contributing to the Philadelphia offense with 50 total points (0.7 per game). He averages 2.9 shots per game, shooting 11.2%.
  • Travis Konecny is a key piece of the offense for Philadelphia with 43 total points this season. He has scored 12 goals and added 31 assists in 67 games.
  • Joel Farabee has 33 points so far, including 16 goals and 17 assists.
  • Carter Hart has 1271 saves while allowing 131 goals (3.1 goals against average) with a .907 save percentage (27th in the league).

Flyers Injuries: Zack MacEwen: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out For Season (Lower-body), Nick Seeler: Out (Lower-body)

Columbus Impact Players

  • One of Columbus' top offensive players this season is Patrik Laine, who has scored 52 points in 52 games (25 goals and 27 assists).
  • Jakub Voracek has picked up 51 points (0.8 per game), scoring five goals and adding 46 assists.
  • Oliver Bjorkstrand's season total of 50 points has come from 24 goals and 26 assists.
  • Elvis Merzlikins has a 3.4 goals against average, and 1402 saves. His .903 save percentage ranks 33rd in the league.

Blue Jackets Injuries: Nathan Gerbe: Out (Hip), Boone Jenner: Out (Lower Back), Joonas Korpisalo: Out For Season (Hip), Daniil Tarasov: Out For Season (Hip), Alexandre Texier: Out (Finger)

How To Watch

April
7
2022

Philadelphia Flyers at Columbus Blue Jackets

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Mar 29, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Morgan Frost (48) celebrates his goal with right wing Cam Atkinson (89) and defenseman Travis Sanheim (6) against the Minnesota Wild in the third period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
