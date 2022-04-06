Philadelphia Flyers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Columbus Blue Jackets (33-32-6) and the Philadelphia Flyers (22-37-11) meet in Columbus, Ohio on April 7, 2022 at Nationwide Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Blue Jackets rank 10th in the Eastern Conference with 72 points and the Flyers are 14th in the Eastern Conference with 55 points.
How to Watch Columbus vs. Philadelphia
- Game Day: Thursday, April 7, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Nationwide Arena
Arena: Nationwide Arena
Betting Information for Columbus vs. Philadelphia
|Favorite
|Moneyline
|Total
Blue Jackets
-136
6.5
Columbus and Philadelphia Stats
- The Blue Jackets are 13th in the league in scoring (3.2 goals per game), and the Flyers are 27th defensively (3.5 against).
- On average, the Flyers score 2.6 goals in a game (31st in NHL), and the Blue Jackets concede 3.7 (30th).
- Columbus is -38 overall in goal differential this season, 22nd in the league.
- Philadelphia is 27th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -66.
- On the power play, the Blue Jackets have scored 33 goals (on 17.8% of opportunities, 25th in NHL), and short-handed the Flyers have conceded 47 (killing off 76.0% of penalties, 23rd in league).
- The Flyers have scored 26 power-play goals (on 12.8% of opportunities, 32nd in NHL), and short-handed the Blue Jackets have conceded 44 (killing off 78.6% of penalties, 20th in league).
Philadelphia Impact Players
- Cam Atkinson has totaled 23 goals and 27 assists in 70 games for Philadelphia, good for 50 points.
- Travis Konecny is a top offensive contributor for Philadelphia with 43 total points this season. He has scored 12 goals and added 31 assists in 67 games.
- Joel Farabee is a top contributor on offense for Philadelphia with 16 goals and 17 assists.
- Carter Hart has a .906 save percentage (27th in the league), with 1297 total saves, giving up 134 goals (3.1 goals against average).
Flyers Injuries: Zack MacEwen: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out For Season (Lower-body), Nick Seeler: Out (Lower-body)
Columbus Impact Players
- Patrik Laine is one of Columbus' leading contributors (52 total points), having collected 25 goals and 27 assists.
- Jakub Voracek is another of Columbus' offensive options, contributing 51 points (five goals, 46 assists) to the team.
- Oliver Bjorkstrand's 50 points this season have come via 24 goals and 26 assists.
- Elvis Merzlikins has allowed 153 goals (3.37 goals against average) and recorded 1449 saves.
Blue Jackets Injuries: Nathan Gerbe: Out (Hip), Boone Jenner: Out (Lower Back), Joonas Korpisalo: Out For Season (Hip), Daniil Tarasov: Out For Season (Hip), Yegor Chinakhov: Day To Day (Upper-body), Alexandre Texier: Out (Finger)
