Philadelphia Flyers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

The Columbus Blue Jackets (33-32-6) and the Philadelphia Flyers (22-37-11) meet in Columbus, Ohio on April 7, 2022 at Nationwide Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Blue Jackets rank 10th in the Eastern Conference with 72 points and the Flyers are 14th in the Eastern Conference with 55 points.

How to Watch Columbus vs. Philadelphia

Game Day: Thursday, April 7, 2022

Thursday, April 7, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Nationwide Arena

Betting Information for Columbus vs. Philadelphia

Favorite Moneyline Total Blue Jackets -136 6.5

Columbus and Philadelphia Stats

The Blue Jackets are 13th in the league in scoring (3.2 goals per game), and the Flyers are 27th defensively (3.5 against).

On average, the Flyers score 2.6 goals in a game (31st in NHL), and the Blue Jackets concede 3.7 (30th).

Columbus is -38 overall in goal differential this season, 22nd in the league.

Philadelphia is 27th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -66.

On the power play, the Blue Jackets have scored 33 goals (on 17.8% of opportunities, 25th in NHL), and short-handed the Flyers have conceded 47 (killing off 76.0% of penalties, 23rd in league).

The Flyers have scored 26 power-play goals (on 12.8% of opportunities, 32nd in NHL), and short-handed the Blue Jackets have conceded 44 (killing off 78.6% of penalties, 20th in league).

Philadelphia Impact Players

Cam Atkinson has totaled 23 goals and 27 assists in 70 games for Philadelphia, good for 50 points.

Travis Konecny is a top offensive contributor for Philadelphia with 43 total points this season. He has scored 12 goals and added 31 assists in 67 games.

Joel Farabee is a top contributor on offense for Philadelphia with 16 goals and 17 assists.

Carter Hart has a .906 save percentage (27th in the league), with 1297 total saves, giving up 134 goals (3.1 goals against average).

Flyers Injuries: Zack MacEwen: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out For Season (Lower-body), Nick Seeler: Out (Lower-body)

Columbus Impact Players

Patrik Laine is one of Columbus' leading contributors (52 total points), having collected 25 goals and 27 assists.

Jakub Voracek is another of Columbus' offensive options, contributing 51 points (five goals, 46 assists) to the team.

Oliver Bjorkstrand's 50 points this season have come via 24 goals and 26 assists.

Elvis Merzlikins has allowed 153 goals (3.37 goals against average) and recorded 1449 saves.

Blue Jackets Injuries: Nathan Gerbe: Out (Hip), Boone Jenner: Out (Lower Back), Joonas Korpisalo: Out For Season (Hip), Daniil Tarasov: Out For Season (Hip), Yegor Chinakhov: Day To Day (Upper-body), Alexandre Texier: Out (Finger)

