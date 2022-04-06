Philadelphia Flyers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 29, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Morgan Frost (48) celebrates his goal with right wing Cam Atkinson (89) and defenseman Travis Sanheim (6) against the Minnesota Wild in the third period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 29, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Morgan Frost (48) celebrates his goal with right wing Cam Atkinson (89) and defenseman Travis Sanheim (6) against the Minnesota Wild in the third period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Columbus Blue Jackets (33-32-6) and the Philadelphia Flyers (22-37-11) meet in Columbus, Ohio on April 7, 2022 at Nationwide Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Blue Jackets rank 10th in the Eastern Conference with 72 points and the Flyers are 14th in the Eastern Conference with 55 points.

How to Watch Columbus vs. Philadelphia

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 7, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Nationwide Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Columbus vs. Philadelphia

Blue Jackets vs Flyers Betting Information

FavoriteMoneylineTotal

Blue Jackets

-136

6.5

Columbus and Philadelphia Stats

  • The Blue Jackets are 13th in the league in scoring (3.2 goals per game), and the Flyers are 27th defensively (3.5 against).
  • On average, the Flyers score 2.6 goals in a game (31st in NHL), and the Blue Jackets concede 3.7 (30th).
  • Columbus is -38 overall in goal differential this season, 22nd in the league.
  • Philadelphia is 27th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -66.
  • On the power play, the Blue Jackets have scored 33 goals (on 17.8% of opportunities, 25th in NHL), and short-handed the Flyers have conceded 47 (killing off 76.0% of penalties, 23rd in league).
  • The Flyers have scored 26 power-play goals (on 12.8% of opportunities, 32nd in NHL), and short-handed the Blue Jackets have conceded 44 (killing off 78.6% of penalties, 20th in league).

Philadelphia Impact Players

  • Cam Atkinson has totaled 23 goals and 27 assists in 70 games for Philadelphia, good for 50 points.
  • Travis Konecny is a top offensive contributor for Philadelphia with 43 total points this season. He has scored 12 goals and added 31 assists in 67 games.
  • Joel Farabee is a top contributor on offense for Philadelphia with 16 goals and 17 assists.
  • Carter Hart has a .906 save percentage (27th in the league), with 1297 total saves, giving up 134 goals (3.1 goals against average).

Flyers Injuries: Zack MacEwen: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out For Season (Lower-body), Nick Seeler: Out (Lower-body)

Columbus Impact Players

  • Patrik Laine is one of Columbus' leading contributors (52 total points), having collected 25 goals and 27 assists.
  • Jakub Voracek is another of Columbus' offensive options, contributing 51 points (five goals, 46 assists) to the team.
  • Oliver Bjorkstrand's 50 points this season have come via 24 goals and 26 assists.
  • Elvis Merzlikins has allowed 153 goals (3.37 goals against average) and recorded 1449 saves.

Blue Jackets Injuries: Nathan Gerbe: Out (Hip), Boone Jenner: Out (Lower Back), Joonas Korpisalo: Out For Season (Hip), Daniil Tarasov: Out For Season (Hip), Yegor Chinakhov: Day To Day (Upper-body), Alexandre Texier: Out (Finger)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
7
2022

Philadelphia Flyers at Columbus Blue Jackets

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18013981
NBA

How to Watch Mavericks at Pistons

By Kristofer Habbas3 minutes ago
imago1004123441h (1)
Futbol Guatemalteco Liga Nacional

How to Watch Antigua vs. Santa Lucía Cotzumalguapa

By Kristofer Habbas3 minutes ago
USATSI_17870207
WTA Tennis

How to Watch WTA Charleston Open Second Round

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
USATSI_16304715
College Baseball

How to Watch Liberty vs. Virginia in College Baseball

By Alex Barth3 minutes ago
USATSI_17877315
College Softball

How to Watch Kentucky at Louisville in College Softball

By Christine Brown3 minutes ago
Mar 29, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Morgan Frost (48) celebrates his goal with right wing Cam Atkinson (89) and defenseman Travis Sanheim (6) against the Minnesota Wild in the third period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Apr 3, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) looks on as defenseman Quinn Hughes (43)handles the puck against the Vegas Golden Knights in the third period at Rogers Arena. Vegas won 3-2 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Apr 4, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) celebrates with left wing Pavel Buchnevich (89) after the Blues defeated the Arizona Coyotes at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant walks off the bench to cheer on his teammates as they lead Devin Booker (1) and the Phoenix Suns in the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy