How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 20, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) celebrates his goal with center Joe Pavelski (16) and center Tyler Seguin (91) during the third period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Stars (20-16-2) take the ice against the Philadelphia Flyers (13-20-8) in NHL action on Monday, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Stars sit in 10th place in the Western Conference. The Flyers are 13th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Dallas

  • Game Day: Monday, January 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Wells Fargo Center
Betting Information for Dallas vs. Philadelphia

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Stars

-1.5

5.5

Dallas and Philadelphia Stats

Dallas Impact Players

  • One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Joe Pavelski, who has scored 42 points in 38 games (16 goals and 26 assists).
  • Jason Robertson has 16 goals and 21 assists to total 37 points (1.2 per game).
  • Roope Hintz has scored 17 goals and added 15 assists through 36 games for Dallas.
  • Jake Oettinger has a 2.7 goals against average, and 314 saves. His .905 save percentage ranks 28th in the league.

Stars Injuries: Michael Raffl: Out (Lower-body)

Philadelphia Impact Players

  • Claude Giroux is one of the top offensive options for Philadelphia with 32 points (0.8 per game), with 14 goals and 18 assists in 38 games (playing 18:42 per game).
  • Cam Atkinson is a key piece of the offense for Philadelphia with 31 total points this season. He has scored 15 goals and added 16 assists in 41 games.
  • Travis Konecny is a top player on offense for Philadelphia with seven goals and 16 assists.
  • Martin Jones has played 16 games this season, conceding 52 goals (3.5 goals against average) with 480 saves and a .902 save percentage (34th in the league).

Flyers Injuries: Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Hayes: Out (Upper body), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Patrick Brown: Out (Knee), Joel Farabee: Out (Upper Body), Wade Allison: Out (Knee), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

How To Watch

January
24
2022

Dallas Stars at Philadelphia Flyers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
