Mar 18, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) celebrates his goal against Ottawa Senators goalie Anton Forsberg (31) in the second period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Red Wings (25-30-7) host the Philadelphia Flyers (20-31-11) as a part of Tuesday's NHL schedule, starting at 7:30 PM ET at Little Caesars Arena. The Red Wings rank 11th in the Eastern Conference with 57 points and the Flyers are 13th in the Eastern Conference with 51 points.

How to Watch Detroit vs. Philadelphia

Game Day: Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Tuesday, March 22, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena

Betting Information for Detroit vs. Philadelphia

Favorite Spread Total Red Wings -1.5 6

Detroit and Philadelphia Stats

The Red Wings score 2.8 goals per game (175 in 62 games), and the Flyers give up 3.4 (210 in 62).

The Flyers are 32nd in the league in scoring (2.5 goals per game), and the Red Wings are 32nd on defense (3.7 against).

Detroit has a -55 goal differential on the season, 27th in the NHL.

Philadelphia has a -54 goal differential on the season, 27th in the NHL.

The Red Wings have scored 31 power-play goals (26th in league in power-play percentage), and the Flyers have conceded 44 goals on power-plays (26th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Flyers have scored 25 power-play goals (on 13.8% of opportunities, 30th in NHL), and short-handed the Red Wings have conceded 43 (killing off 74.6% of penalties, 27th in league).

Philadelphia Impact Players

Cam Atkinson is one of the top offensive options for Philadelphia with 47 points (0.8 per game), with 23 goals and 24 assists in 62 games (playing 18:26 per game).

Travis Konecny is a leading scorer for Philadelphia with 38 total points this season. He has scored 10 goals and added 28 assists in 60 games.

Philadelphia's Scott Laughton is among the leading scorers on the team with 28 total points (11 goals and 17 assists).

Martin Jones has a .902 save percentage (42nd in the league). He has 670 saves, and has allowed 73 goals (3.4 goals against average).

Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out For Season (Lower-body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Scott Laughton: Out (Head), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

Detroit Impact Players

Dylan Larkin is one of Detroit's leading contributors (59 total points), having put up 27 goals and 32 assists.

Tyler Bertuzzi is another of Detroit's most productive contributors through 51 games, with 24 goals and 25 assists.

Lucas Raymond has 47 total points for Detroit, with 19 goals and 28 assists.

In 24 games, Thomas Greiss has conceded 71 goals (3.77 goals against average) and has recorded 557 saves.

Red Wings Injuries: Robby Fabbri: Out For Season (Knee), Danny DeKeyser: Out (Undisclosed), Carter Rowney: Out (Undisclosed), Mitchell Stephens: Out (Lower Body), Seth Barton: Out (Undisclosed)

