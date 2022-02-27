How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia Flyers (16-26-10) host the Edmonton Oilers (29-20-3) during Tuesday's NHL slate, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Flyers rank 13th in the Eastern Conference (42 points), and the Oilers are eighth in the Western Conference (61 points).
How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Edmonton
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
Betting Information for Philadelphia vs. Edmonton
Philadelphia and Edmonton Stats
- The Flyers are scoring 2.5 goals per game (28th in NHL), and the Oilers concede 3.2 (23rd).
- The Oilers score 3.3 goals per game (172 in 52 games), and the Flyers give up 3.4 (177 in 52).
- In terms of goal differential, Philadelphia is -46 on the season (27th in league).
- Edmonton is +3 overall in terms of goals this season, 15th in the league.
- The Flyers have scored 21 power-play goals (30th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Oilers have conceded 38 goals on power-plays (25th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Oilers have scored 40 power-play goals (on 27.2% of opportunities, second in NHL), and short-handed the Flyers have conceded 36 (killing off 76.2% of penalties, 27th in league).
Philadelphia Impact Players
- One of Philadelphia's most productive offensive players this season is Cam Atkinson, who has 39 points (18 goals, 21 assists) and plays an average of 18:24 per game.
- Claude Giroux is another of Philadelphia's top contributors through 49 games, with 17 goals and 21 assists.
- Travis Konecny's 31 points this season have come via eight goals and 23 assists.
- Martin Jones has conceded 66 goals (3.5 goals against average) and racked up 578 saves with an .898 save percentage (44th in the league).
Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Hayes: Out (Upper body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Wade Allison: Out (Knee), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)
Edmonton Impact Players
- Connor McDavid drives the offense for Edmonton with 75 points (1.5 per game), with 28 goals and 47 assists in 51 games (playing 22:19 per game).
- Leon Draisaitl has racked up 74 points this season, with 36 goals and 38 assists.
- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 37 points so far, including seven goals and 30 assists.
- Mikko Koskinen has a .901 save percentage (37th in the league). He has 798 saves, and has given up 88 goals (3.1 goals against average).
Oilers Injuries: Zack Kassian: Out (Jaw), Kyle Turris: Out (Undisclosed), Kris Russell: Out (Undisclosed), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Day To Day (Upper-body), Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder), Jesse Puljujarvi: Out (Lower body), Alex Stalock: Out For Season (Heart), Duncan Keith: Out (Concussion), Josh Archibald: Out (Heart)
