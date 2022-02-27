Feb 26, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux (28) celebrates after scoring the first goal during the first period against the Washington Capitals at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Flyers (16-26-10) host the Edmonton Oilers (29-20-3) during Tuesday's NHL slate, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Flyers rank 13th in the Eastern Conference (42 points), and the Oilers are eighth in the Western Conference (61 points).

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Edmonton

Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Information for Philadelphia vs. Edmonton

Philadelphia and Edmonton Stats

The Flyers are scoring 2.5 goals per game (28th in NHL), and the Oilers concede 3.2 (23rd).

The Oilers score 3.3 goals per game (172 in 52 games), and the Flyers give up 3.4 (177 in 52).

In terms of goal differential, Philadelphia is -46 on the season (27th in league).

Edmonton is +3 overall in terms of goals this season, 15th in the league.

The Flyers have scored 21 power-play goals (30th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Oilers have conceded 38 goals on power-plays (25th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Oilers have scored 40 power-play goals (on 27.2% of opportunities, second in NHL), and short-handed the Flyers have conceded 36 (killing off 76.2% of penalties, 27th in league).

Philadelphia Impact Players

One of Philadelphia's most productive offensive players this season is Cam Atkinson, who has 39 points (18 goals, 21 assists) and plays an average of 18:24 per game.

Claude Giroux is another of Philadelphia's top contributors through 49 games, with 17 goals and 21 assists.

Travis Konecny's 31 points this season have come via eight goals and 23 assists.

Martin Jones has conceded 66 goals (3.5 goals against average) and racked up 578 saves with an .898 save percentage (44th in the league).

Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Hayes: Out (Upper body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Wade Allison: Out (Knee), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

Edmonton Impact Players

Connor McDavid drives the offense for Edmonton with 75 points (1.5 per game), with 28 goals and 47 assists in 51 games (playing 22:19 per game).

Leon Draisaitl has racked up 74 points this season, with 36 goals and 38 assists.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 37 points so far, including seven goals and 30 assists.

Mikko Koskinen has a .901 save percentage (37th in the league). He has 798 saves, and has given up 88 goals (3.1 goals against average).

Oilers Injuries: Zack Kassian: Out (Jaw), Kyle Turris: Out (Undisclosed), Kris Russell: Out (Undisclosed), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Day To Day (Upper-body), Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder), Jesse Puljujarvi: Out (Lower body), Alex Stalock: Out For Season (Heart), Duncan Keith: Out (Concussion), Josh Archibald: Out (Heart)

