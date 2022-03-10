Philadelphia Flyers vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Florida Panthers (39-13-5) hit the ice against the Philadelphia Flyers (18-28-10) in NHL play on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET at BB&T Center. The Panthers are second in the Eastern Conference (83 points), and the Flyers are 13th in the Eastern Conference (46 points).
How to Watch Florida vs. Philadelphia
- Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: BB&T Center
Betting Information for Florida vs. Philadelphia
Florida and Philadelphia Stats
- The Panthers are first in the league in scoring (4.1 goals per game), and the Flyers are 24th on defense (3.4 against).
- On average, the Flyers post 2.5 goals in a game (30th in NHL), and the Panthers concede 2.9 (14th).
- Florida is first in the league in goal differential, at +71 (+1.2 per game).
- Philadelphia has a -48 goal differential on the season, 26th in the NHL.
- The Panthers have scored 42 power-play goals (successful on 22.7% of opportunities), and the Flyers have conceded 38 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.7% of penalties).
- The Flyers have scored 22 power-play goals (30th in league in power-play percentage), and the Panthers have conceded 35 while short-handed (15th in penalty-kill percentage).
Philadelphia Impact Players
- Cam Atkinson's 20 goals and 22 assists in 56 games for Philadelphia add up to 42 total points on the season.
- Claude Giroux has scored 39 total points (0.7 per game) this season. He has 17 goals and 22 assists.
- Travis Konecny's nine goals and 24 assists add up to 33 points this season.
- Carter Hart has given up 101 goals (2.9 goals against average) and collected 1061 saves with a .913 save percentage (19th in the league).
Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)
Florida Impact Players
- Jonathan Huberdeau is Florida's top contributor with 78 points. He has 18 goals and 60 assists this season.
- Aleksander Barkov Jr. has totaled 57 points (1.3 per game), scoring 26 goals and adding 31 assists.
- Sam Reinhart's 54 points this season have come via 19 goals and 35 assists.
- Sergei Bobrovsky has a goals against average of 2.6, and a .916 save percentage (14th in the league).
Panthers Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Anton Lundell: Day To Day (Lower Body), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Lomberg: Out (Undisclosed)
How To Watch
