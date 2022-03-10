Philadelphia Flyers vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks in the third period at the Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Panthers (39-13-5) hit the ice against the Philadelphia Flyers (18-28-10) in NHL play on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET at BB&T Center. The Panthers are second in the Eastern Conference (83 points), and the Flyers are 13th in the Eastern Conference (46 points).

How to Watch Florida vs. Philadelphia

Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Thursday, March 10, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: BB&T Center

Betting Information for Florida vs. Philadelphia

Favorite Spread Total Panthers -1.5 6.5

Florida and Philadelphia Stats

The Panthers are first in the league in scoring (4.1 goals per game), and the Flyers are 24th on defense (3.4 against).

On average, the Flyers post 2.5 goals in a game (30th in NHL), and the Panthers concede 2.9 (14th).

Florida is first in the league in goal differential, at +71 (+1.2 per game).

Philadelphia has a -48 goal differential on the season, 26th in the NHL.

The Panthers have scored 42 power-play goals (successful on 22.7% of opportunities), and the Flyers have conceded 38 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.7% of penalties).

The Flyers have scored 22 power-play goals (30th in league in power-play percentage), and the Panthers have conceded 35 while short-handed (15th in penalty-kill percentage).

Philadelphia Impact Players

Cam Atkinson's 20 goals and 22 assists in 56 games for Philadelphia add up to 42 total points on the season.

Claude Giroux has scored 39 total points (0.7 per game) this season. He has 17 goals and 22 assists.

Travis Konecny's nine goals and 24 assists add up to 33 points this season.

Carter Hart has given up 101 goals (2.9 goals against average) and collected 1061 saves with a .913 save percentage (19th in the league).

Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

Florida Impact Players

Jonathan Huberdeau is Florida's top contributor with 78 points. He has 18 goals and 60 assists this season.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has totaled 57 points (1.3 per game), scoring 26 goals and adding 31 assists.

Sam Reinhart's 54 points this season have come via 19 goals and 35 assists.

Sergei Bobrovsky has a goals against average of 2.6, and a .916 save percentage (14th in the league).

Panthers Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Anton Lundell: Day To Day (Lower Body), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Lomberg: Out (Undisclosed)

