Philadelphia Flyers vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Kings (14-12-5) host the Philadelphia Flyers (13-12-5) during Saturday's NHL schedule, starting at 10:30 PM ET at Staples Center. The Kings sit in ninth place in the Western Conference. The Flyers are ninth in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Los Angeles vs. Philadelphia
- Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Staples Center
Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. Philadelphia
Los Angeles and Philadelphia Stats
- The Kings are 27th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Flyers are 20th in goals conceded (3.1).
- The Flyers are 22nd in the NHL in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Kings are ninth on defense (2.7 against).
- Los Angeles has a -2 goal differential on the season, 18th in the NHL.
- Philadelphia is 23rd in the league in goal differential, at -14 (-0.5 per game).
- On the power play, the Kings have scored 17 goals (on 16.7% of opportunities, 24th in NHL), and short-handed the Flyers have conceded 18 (killing off 81.1% of penalties, 12th in league).
- The Flyers have scored 14 power-play goals (25th in league in power-play percentage), and the Kings have conceded 21 while short-handed (27th in penalty-kill percentage).
Philadelphia Impact Players
- Claude Giroux's 26 points are important for Philadelphia. He has put up 11 goals and 15 assists in 31 games.
- Cam Atkinson is one of the top contributors for Philadelphia with 20 total points (0.6 per game), with 12 goals and eight assists in 31 games.
- Travis Konecny has scored five goals on the season, adding 13 assists.
- Carter Hart has a .918 save percentage (15th in the league), with 568 total saves (29.9 per game), giving up 51 goals (2.7 per game).
- Martin Jones has a .911 save percentage, making 377 total saves (31.4 per game) and giving up 37 goals (3.1 per game).
Flyers Injuries: Scott Laughton: Out (Health Protocols), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Derick Brassard: Out (Health Protocols), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Carter Hart: Out (Health Protocols), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)
Los Angeles Impact Players
- Anze Kopitar is Los Angeles' top contributor with 28 points. He has nine goals and 19 assists this season.
- Alex Iafallo is another of Los Angeles' offensive options, contributing 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) to the team.
- Adrian Kempe has 13 goals and six assists for Los Angeles.
- In 20 games, Jonathan Quick has conceded 45 goals (2.3 per game) and has racked up 538 saves (26.9 per game).
- Cal Petersen has an .893 save percentage (42nd in the league). He has 285 saves (25.9 per game), and has given up 34 goals (3.1 per game).
Kings Injuries: Andreas Athanasiou: Out (Undisclosed), Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Cal Petersen: Out (COVID-19)
