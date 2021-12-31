Philadelphia Flyers vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Dec 30, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks center Nick Bonino (13) and Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux (28) fight for control of the puck during the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Kings (14-12-5) host the Philadelphia Flyers (13-12-5) during Saturday's NHL schedule, starting at 10:30 PM ET at Staples Center. The Kings sit in ninth place in the Western Conference. The Flyers are ninth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Los Angeles vs. Philadelphia

Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Saturday, January 1, 2022 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Staples Center

Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. Philadelphia

Los Angeles and Philadelphia Stats

The Kings are 27th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Flyers are 20th in goals conceded (3.1).

The Flyers are 22nd in the NHL in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Kings are ninth on defense (2.7 against).

Los Angeles has a -2 goal differential on the season, 18th in the NHL.

Philadelphia is 23rd in the league in goal differential, at -14 (-0.5 per game).

On the power play, the Kings have scored 17 goals (on 16.7% of opportunities, 24th in NHL), and short-handed the Flyers have conceded 18 (killing off 81.1% of penalties, 12th in league).

The Flyers have scored 14 power-play goals (25th in league in power-play percentage), and the Kings have conceded 21 while short-handed (27th in penalty-kill percentage).

Philadelphia Impact Players

Claude Giroux's 26 points are important for Philadelphia. He has put up 11 goals and 15 assists in 31 games.

Cam Atkinson is one of the top contributors for Philadelphia with 20 total points (0.6 per game), with 12 goals and eight assists in 31 games.

Travis Konecny has scored five goals on the season, adding 13 assists.

Carter Hart has a .918 save percentage (15th in the league), with 568 total saves (29.9 per game), giving up 51 goals (2.7 per game).

Martin Jones has a .911 save percentage, making 377 total saves (31.4 per game) and giving up 37 goals (3.1 per game).

Flyers Injuries: Scott Laughton: Out (Health Protocols), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Derick Brassard: Out (Health Protocols), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Carter Hart: Out (Health Protocols), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

Los Angeles Impact Players

Anze Kopitar is Los Angeles' top contributor with 28 points. He has nine goals and 19 assists this season.

Alex Iafallo is another of Los Angeles' offensive options, contributing 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) to the team.

Adrian Kempe has 13 goals and six assists for Los Angeles.

In 20 games, Jonathan Quick has conceded 45 goals (2.3 per game) and has racked up 538 saves (26.9 per game).

Cal Petersen has an .893 save percentage (42nd in the league). He has 285 saves (25.9 per game), and has given up 34 goals (3.1 per game).

Kings Injuries: Andreas Athanasiou: Out (Undisclosed), Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Cal Petersen: Out (COVID-19)

