How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia Flyers (13-22-8) take on the Los Angeles Kings (21-16-6) during Saturday's NHL action, starting at 1:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Flyers are 13th in the Eastern Conference and the Kings are seventh in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
Betting Information for Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles
Philadelphia and Los Angeles Stats
Philadelphia Impact Players
- One of Philadelphia's top offensive players this season is Claude Giroux, who has 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) and plays an average of 18:48 per game.
- Cam Atkinson has 32 points (0.7 per game), scoring 15 goals and adding 17 assists.
- Travis Konecny has seven goals and 17 assists for Philadelphia.
- In 17 games, Martin Jones has conceded 56 goals (3.56 goals against average) and has recorded 509 saves.
Flyers Injuries: Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Hayes: Out (Upper body), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Patrick Brown: Out (Knee), Joel Farabee: Out (Upper Body), Wade Allison: Out (Knee), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)
Los Angeles Impact Players
- Anze Kopitar has recorded 13 goals and 24 assists in 44 games for Los Angeles, good for 37 points.
- Alex Iafallo is one of the top contributors for Los Angeles with 27 total points (0.6 per game), with 13 goals and 14 assists in 42 games.
- Viktor Arvidsson has scored 10 goals on the season, chipping in 15 assists.
- Cal Petersen has given up 43 goals (2.7 goals against average) and compiled 387 saves with a .900 save percentage (38th in the league).
Kings Injuries: Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Lias Andersson: Out (Undisclosed)
