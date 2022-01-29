Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 13, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Joel Farabee (86) celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with right wing Cam Atkinson (89) during the second period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Flyers (13-22-8) take on the Los Angeles Kings (21-16-6) during Saturday's NHL action, starting at 1:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Flyers are 13th in the Eastern Conference and the Kings are seventh in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Wells Fargo Center
Betting Information for Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles

Flyers vs Kings Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

-

-

-

Philadelphia and Los Angeles Stats

Philadelphia Impact Players

  • One of Philadelphia's top offensive players this season is Claude Giroux, who has 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) and plays an average of 18:48 per game.
  • Cam Atkinson has 32 points (0.7 per game), scoring 15 goals and adding 17 assists.
  • Travis Konecny has seven goals and 17 assists for Philadelphia.
  • In 17 games, Martin Jones has conceded 56 goals (3.56 goals against average) and has recorded 509 saves.

Flyers Injuries: Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Hayes: Out (Upper body), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Patrick Brown: Out (Knee), Joel Farabee: Out (Upper Body), Wade Allison: Out (Knee), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

Los Angeles Impact Players

  • Anze Kopitar has recorded 13 goals and 24 assists in 44 games for Los Angeles, good for 37 points.
  • Alex Iafallo is one of the top contributors for Los Angeles with 27 total points (0.6 per game), with 13 goals and 14 assists in 42 games.
  • Viktor Arvidsson has scored 10 goals on the season, chipping in 15 assists.
  • Cal Petersen has given up 43 goals (2.7 goals against average) and compiled 387 saves with a .900 save percentage (38th in the league).

Kings Injuries: Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Lias Andersson: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Los Angeles Kings at Philadelphia Flyers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
1:00
PM/EST
