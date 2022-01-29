How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 13, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Joel Farabee (86) celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with right wing Cam Atkinson (89) during the second period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Flyers (13-22-8) take on the Los Angeles Kings (21-16-6) during Saturday's NHL action, starting at 1:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Flyers are 13th in the Eastern Conference and the Kings are seventh in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Information for Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles

Philadelphia and Los Angeles Stats

Philadelphia Impact Players

One of Philadelphia's top offensive players this season is Claude Giroux, who has 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) and plays an average of 18:48 per game.

Cam Atkinson has 32 points (0.7 per game), scoring 15 goals and adding 17 assists.

Travis Konecny has seven goals and 17 assists for Philadelphia.

In 17 games, Martin Jones has conceded 56 goals (3.56 goals against average) and has recorded 509 saves.

Flyers Injuries: Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Hayes: Out (Upper body), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Patrick Brown: Out (Knee), Joel Farabee: Out (Upper Body), Wade Allison: Out (Knee), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

Los Angeles Impact Players

Anze Kopitar has recorded 13 goals and 24 assists in 44 games for Los Angeles, good for 37 points.

Alex Iafallo is one of the top contributors for Los Angeles with 27 total points (0.6 per game), with 13 goals and 14 assists in 42 games.

Viktor Arvidsson has scored 10 goals on the season, chipping in 15 assists.

Cal Petersen has given up 43 goals (2.7 goals against average) and compiled 387 saves with a .900 save percentage (38th in the league).

Kings Injuries: Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Lias Andersson: Out (Undisclosed)

