Philadelphia Flyers vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Wild (31-16-3) visit the Philadelphia Flyers (16-26-10) at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on March 3, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Wild are fourth in the Western Conference and the Flyers rank 14th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Minnesota
- Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
Betting Information for Minnesota vs. Philadelphia
Minnesota and Philadelphia Stats
- The Wild are third in the league in scoring (3.7 goals per game), and the Flyers are 25th on defense (3.4 against).
- The Flyers put up 2.5 goals per game (131 in 52 games), and the Wild concede 3.1 (154 in 50).
- Minnesota has a +32 goal differential on the season, eighth in the NHL.
- Philadelphia is 27th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -46.
- The Wild have scored 31 power-play goals (18th in league in power-play percentage), and the Flyers have conceded 36 goals on power-plays (27th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Wild have conceded 36 goals while short-handed (19th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flyers have scored 21 power-play goals (30th in power-play percentage).
Minnesota Impact Players
- Kirill Kaprizov is Minnesota's top contributor with 63 points. He has 24 goals and 39 assists this season.
- Mats Zuccarello has picked up 53 points (1.2 per game), scoring 17 goals and adding 36 assists.
- Kevin Fiala's season total of 44 points has come from 17 goals and 27 assists.
- Cam Talbot has a 3.0 goals against average, and 900 saves. His .910 save percentage ranks 26th in the league.
Wild Injuries: Matt Dumba: Out (Lower Body), Jordan Greenway: Day To Day (Upper-body)
Philadelphia Impact Players
- Cam Atkinson's 39 points are important for Philadelphia. He has 18 goals and 21 assists in 52 games.
- Claude Giroux is one of the impact players on offense for Philadelphia with 38 total points (0.8 per game), with 17 goals and 21 assists in 49 games.
- Travis Konecny is a key contributor on offense for Philadelphia with eight goals and 23 assists.
- Carter Hart has 952 saves while allowing 93 goals (2.9 goals against average) with a .911 save percentage (23rd in the league).
Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Hayes: Out (Upper body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Wade Allison: Out (Knee), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)
