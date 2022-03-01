Philadelphia Flyers vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

Feb 26, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) skates with the puck against the Calgary Flames during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Wild (31-16-3) visit the Philadelphia Flyers (16-26-10) at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on March 3, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Wild are fourth in the Western Conference and the Flyers rank 14th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Minnesota

Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022

Thursday, March 3, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Information for Minnesota vs. Philadelphia

Minnesota and Philadelphia Stats

The Wild are third in the league in scoring (3.7 goals per game), and the Flyers are 25th on defense (3.4 against).

The Flyers put up 2.5 goals per game (131 in 52 games), and the Wild concede 3.1 (154 in 50).

Minnesota has a +32 goal differential on the season, eighth in the NHL.

Philadelphia is 27th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -46.

The Wild have scored 31 power-play goals (18th in league in power-play percentage), and the Flyers have conceded 36 goals on power-plays (27th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Wild have conceded 36 goals while short-handed (19th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flyers have scored 21 power-play goals (30th in power-play percentage).

Minnesota Impact Players

Kirill Kaprizov is Minnesota's top contributor with 63 points. He has 24 goals and 39 assists this season.

Mats Zuccarello has picked up 53 points (1.2 per game), scoring 17 goals and adding 36 assists.

Kevin Fiala's season total of 44 points has come from 17 goals and 27 assists.

Cam Talbot has a 3.0 goals against average, and 900 saves. His .910 save percentage ranks 26th in the league.

Wild Injuries: Matt Dumba: Out (Lower Body), Jordan Greenway: Day To Day (Upper-body)

Philadelphia Impact Players

Cam Atkinson's 39 points are important for Philadelphia. He has 18 goals and 21 assists in 52 games.

Claude Giroux is one of the impact players on offense for Philadelphia with 38 total points (0.8 per game), with 17 goals and 21 assists in 49 games.

Travis Konecny is a key contributor on offense for Philadelphia with eight goals and 23 assists.

Carter Hart has 952 saves while allowing 93 goals (2.9 goals against average) with a .911 save percentage (23rd in the league).

Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Hayes: Out (Upper body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Wade Allison: Out (Knee), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

