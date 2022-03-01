Philadelphia Flyers vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 26, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) skates with the puck against the Calgary Flames during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Wild (31-16-3) visit the Philadelphia Flyers (16-26-10) at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on March 3, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Wild are fourth in the Western Conference and the Flyers rank 14th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Minnesota

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Wells Fargo Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Minnesota vs. Philadelphia

Wild vs Flyers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

-

-

-

Minnesota and Philadelphia Stats

  • The Wild are third in the league in scoring (3.7 goals per game), and the Flyers are 25th on defense (3.4 against).
  • The Flyers put up 2.5 goals per game (131 in 52 games), and the Wild concede 3.1 (154 in 50).
  • Minnesota has a +32 goal differential on the season, eighth in the NHL.
  • Philadelphia is 27th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -46.
  • The Wild have scored 31 power-play goals (18th in league in power-play percentage), and the Flyers have conceded 36 goals on power-plays (27th in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Wild have conceded 36 goals while short-handed (19th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flyers have scored 21 power-play goals (30th in power-play percentage).

Minnesota Impact Players

  • Kirill Kaprizov is Minnesota's top contributor with 63 points. He has 24 goals and 39 assists this season.
  • Mats Zuccarello has picked up 53 points (1.2 per game), scoring 17 goals and adding 36 assists.
  • Kevin Fiala's season total of 44 points has come from 17 goals and 27 assists.
  • Cam Talbot has a 3.0 goals against average, and 900 saves. His .910 save percentage ranks 26th in the league.

Wild Injuries: Matt Dumba: Out (Lower Body), Jordan Greenway: Day To Day (Upper-body)

Philadelphia Impact Players

  • Cam Atkinson's 39 points are important for Philadelphia. He has 18 goals and 21 assists in 52 games.
  • Claude Giroux is one of the impact players on offense for Philadelphia with 38 total points (0.8 per game), with 17 goals and 21 assists in 49 games.
  • Travis Konecny is a key contributor on offense for Philadelphia with eight goals and 23 assists.
  • Carter Hart has 952 saves while allowing 93 goals (2.9 goals against average) with a .911 save percentage (23rd in the league).

Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Hayes: Out (Upper body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Wade Allison: Out (Knee), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
3
2022

Minnesota Wild at Philadelphia Flyers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

