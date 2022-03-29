Philadelphia Flyers vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/29/2022

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tuesday's NHL slate will see the Minnesota Wild (40-20-4) square off against the Philadelphia Flyers (21-34-11), starting at 8:00 PM ET at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild are third in the Western Conference (84 points), and the Flyers are 13th in the Eastern Conference (53 points).
How to Watch Minnesota vs. Philadelphia
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 29, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Xcel Energy Center
Betting Information for Minnesota vs. Philadelphia
Minnesota and Philadelphia Stats
- The Wild score 3.6 goals per game (232 in 64 games), and the Flyers give up 3.5 (229 in 66).
- The Flyers score 2.6 goals per game (171 in 66 games), and the Wild concede 3.1 (198 in 64).
- Minnesota is eighth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +34.
- Philadelphia is -58 overall in terms of goals this season, 28th in the NHL.
- The Wild have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 20.3% of opportunities), and the Flyers have conceded 46 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.5% of penalties).
- The Wild have conceded 49 goals while short-handed (22nd in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flyers have scored 25 power-play goals (32nd in power-play percentage).
Philadelphia Impact Players
- Cam Atkinson's 23 goals and 27 assists in 66 games for Philadelphia add up to 50 total points on the season.
- Travis Konecny is a leading scorer for Philadelphia with 43 total points this season. He has scored 12 goals and added 31 assists in 63 games.
- Philadelphia's Joel Farabee is among the leading scorers on the team with 32 total points (15 goals and 17 assists).
- Carter Hart has allowed 125 goals (3.0 goals against average) and collected 1249 saves with a .909 save percentage (25th in the league).
Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out For Season (Lower-body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Scott Laughton: Out (Head)
Minnesota Impact Players
- Kirill Kaprizov has been a top contributor on Minnesota this season, with 81 points in 63 games.
- Mats Zuccarello is another of Minnesota's offensive options, contributing 67 points (19 goals, 48 assists) to the team.
- Kevin Fiala has 22 goals and 37 assists for Minnesota.
- Marc-Andre Fleury has a 2.9 goals against average, and 1292 saves. His .908 save percentage ranks 29th in the league.
Wild Injuries: None
How To Watch
