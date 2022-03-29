Philadelphia Flyers vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/29/2022

Mar 27, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) makes a save on a shot by Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) during the second period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday's NHL slate will see the Minnesota Wild (40-20-4) square off against the Philadelphia Flyers (21-34-11), starting at 8:00 PM ET at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild are third in the Western Conference (84 points), and the Flyers are 13th in the Eastern Conference (53 points).

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Philadelphia

Game Day: Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: NBC Sports Networks

Arena: Xcel Energy Center

Betting Information for Minnesota vs. Philadelphia

Favorite Moneyline Total Wild -326 6.5

Minnesota and Philadelphia Stats

The Wild score 3.6 goals per game (232 in 64 games), and the Flyers give up 3.5 (229 in 66).

The Flyers score 2.6 goals per game (171 in 66 games), and the Wild concede 3.1 (198 in 64).

Minnesota is eighth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +34.

Philadelphia is -58 overall in terms of goals this season, 28th in the NHL.

The Wild have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 20.3% of opportunities), and the Flyers have conceded 46 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.5% of penalties).

The Wild have conceded 49 goals while short-handed (22nd in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flyers have scored 25 power-play goals (32nd in power-play percentage).

Philadelphia Impact Players

Cam Atkinson's 23 goals and 27 assists in 66 games for Philadelphia add up to 50 total points on the season.

Travis Konecny is a leading scorer for Philadelphia with 43 total points this season. He has scored 12 goals and added 31 assists in 63 games.

Philadelphia's Joel Farabee is among the leading scorers on the team with 32 total points (15 goals and 17 assists).

Carter Hart has allowed 125 goals (3.0 goals against average) and collected 1249 saves with a .909 save percentage (25th in the league).

Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out For Season (Lower-body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Scott Laughton: Out (Head)

Minnesota Impact Players

Kirill Kaprizov has been a top contributor on Minnesota this season, with 81 points in 63 games.

Mats Zuccarello is another of Minnesota's offensive options, contributing 67 points (19 goals, 48 assists) to the team.

Kevin Fiala has 22 goals and 37 assists for Minnesota.

Marc-Andre Fleury has a 2.9 goals against average, and 1292 saves. His .908 save percentage ranks 29th in the league.

Wild Injuries: None

