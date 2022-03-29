Philadelphia Flyers vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/29/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 27, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) makes a save on a shot by Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) during the second period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday's NHL slate will see the Minnesota Wild (40-20-4) square off against the Philadelphia Flyers (21-34-11), starting at 8:00 PM ET at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild are third in the Western Conference (84 points), and the Flyers are 13th in the Eastern Conference (53 points).

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Philadelphia

  • Game Day: Tuesday, March 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Xcel Energy Center
Betting Information for Minnesota vs. Philadelphia

Wild vs Flyers Betting Information

FavoriteMoneylineTotal

Wild

-326

6.5

Minnesota and Philadelphia Stats

  • The Wild score 3.6 goals per game (232 in 64 games), and the Flyers give up 3.5 (229 in 66).
  • The Flyers score 2.6 goals per game (171 in 66 games), and the Wild concede 3.1 (198 in 64).
  • Minnesota is eighth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +34.
  • Philadelphia is -58 overall in terms of goals this season, 28th in the NHL.
  • The Wild have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 20.3% of opportunities), and the Flyers have conceded 46 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.5% of penalties).
  • The Wild have conceded 49 goals while short-handed (22nd in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flyers have scored 25 power-play goals (32nd in power-play percentage).

Philadelphia Impact Players

  • Cam Atkinson's 23 goals and 27 assists in 66 games for Philadelphia add up to 50 total points on the season.
  • Travis Konecny is a leading scorer for Philadelphia with 43 total points this season. He has scored 12 goals and added 31 assists in 63 games.
  • Philadelphia's Joel Farabee is among the leading scorers on the team with 32 total points (15 goals and 17 assists).
  • Carter Hart has allowed 125 goals (3.0 goals against average) and collected 1249 saves with a .909 save percentage (25th in the league).

Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out For Season (Lower-body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Scott Laughton: Out (Head)

Minnesota Impact Players

  • Kirill Kaprizov has been a top contributor on Minnesota this season, with 81 points in 63 games.
  • Mats Zuccarello is another of Minnesota's offensive options, contributing 67 points (19 goals, 48 assists) to the team.
  • Kevin Fiala has 22 goals and 37 assists for Minnesota.
  • Marc-Andre Fleury has a 2.9 goals against average, and 1292 saves. His .908 save percentage ranks 29th in the league.

Wild Injuries: None

How To Watch

March
29
2022

Philadelphia Flyers at Minnesota Wild

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Mar 27, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) celebrates his power play goal against the Colorado Avalanche with teammates in the second period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

