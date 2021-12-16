Dec 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Oskar Lindblom (23) celebrates his goal with center Claude Giroux (28) and right wing Cam Atkinson (89) against New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (29) during the second period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Flyers (11-12-4) visit the Montreal Canadiens (6-21-3) at Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec on December 16, 2021, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Flyers rank 11th in the Eastern Conference with 26 points and the Canadiens are 16th in the Eastern Conference with 15 points.

How to Watch Montreal vs. Philadelphia

Game Day: Thursday, December 16, 2021

Thursday, December 16, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Bell Centre

Bell Centre Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Philadelphia vs. Montreal

Favorite Spread Total Flyers -1.5 5.5

Philadelphia and Montreal Stats

The Flyers score 2.6 goals per game (25th in NHL), and the Canadiens are conceding 3.6 (30th).

On average, the Canadiens put up 2.1 goals in a game (30th in league), and the Flyers allow 3.2 (22nd).

Philadelphia is -16 overall in terms of goals this season, 24th in the NHL.

Montreal has a -43 goal differential on the season, 31st in the league.

The Flyers have scored 13 power-play goals (26th in league in power-play percentage), and the Canadiens have conceded 27 goals on power-plays (30th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Canadiens have scored 11 power-play goals (30th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Flyers have conceded 17 while short-handed (16th in penalty-kill percentage).

Montreal Impact Players

Nicholas Suzuki drives the offense for Montreal with 18 points (0.6 per game), with six goals and 12 assists in 30 games (playing 19:31 per game).

Tyler Toffoli has collected 17 points this season, with five goals and 12 assists.

Montreal's Jonathan Drouin is among the leading scorers on the team with 15 total points (four goals and 11 assists).

Jake Allen has 632 saves (27.5 per game) while giving up 68 goals (3.0 per game) with a .903 save percentage (33rd in the league).

Samuel Montembeault has recorded 200 total saves (25.0 per game) with an .897 save percentage, conceding 23 goals (2.9 per game).

Canadiens Injuries: Josh Anderson: Out (Upper body), Christian Dvorak: Out (Lower-body), Joel Edmundson: Out (Undisclosed), Carey Price: Out (Knee), Paul Byron: Out (Lower body), Tyler Toffoli: Out (Hand), Shea Weber: Out (Lower body)

Philadelphia Impact Players

Claude Giroux is Philadelphia's leading contributor with 24 points. He has 10 goals and 14 assists this season.

Cam Atkinson has 12 goals and seven assists to total 19 points (0.7 per game).

Sean Couturier has six goals and 10 assists for Philadelphia.

Carter Hart concedes 2.7 goals per game and records 29.4 saves per outing.

Martin Jones has conceded 32 goals (3.2 per game) and recorded 315 saves (31.5 per game) with a .908 save percentage (26th in the league).

Flyers Injuries: Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Derick Brassard: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Joel Farabee: Out (Shoulder), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.