How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia Flyers (11-12-4) visit the Montreal Canadiens (6-21-3) at Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec on December 16, 2021, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Flyers rank 11th in the Eastern Conference with 26 points and the Canadiens are 16th in the Eastern Conference with 15 points.
How to Watch Montreal vs. Philadelphia
- Game Day: Thursday, December 16, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Bell Centre
Betting Information for Philadelphia vs. Montreal
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Flyers
-1.5
5.5
Philadelphia and Montreal Stats
- The Flyers score 2.6 goals per game (25th in NHL), and the Canadiens are conceding 3.6 (30th).
- On average, the Canadiens put up 2.1 goals in a game (30th in league), and the Flyers allow 3.2 (22nd).
- Philadelphia is -16 overall in terms of goals this season, 24th in the NHL.
- Montreal has a -43 goal differential on the season, 31st in the league.
- The Flyers have scored 13 power-play goals (26th in league in power-play percentage), and the Canadiens have conceded 27 goals on power-plays (30th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Canadiens have scored 11 power-play goals (30th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Flyers have conceded 17 while short-handed (16th in penalty-kill percentage).
Montreal Impact Players
- Nicholas Suzuki drives the offense for Montreal with 18 points (0.6 per game), with six goals and 12 assists in 30 games (playing 19:31 per game).
- Tyler Toffoli has collected 17 points this season, with five goals and 12 assists.
- Montreal's Jonathan Drouin is among the leading scorers on the team with 15 total points (four goals and 11 assists).
- Jake Allen has 632 saves (27.5 per game) while giving up 68 goals (3.0 per game) with a .903 save percentage (33rd in the league).
- Samuel Montembeault has recorded 200 total saves (25.0 per game) with an .897 save percentage, conceding 23 goals (2.9 per game).
Canadiens Injuries: Josh Anderson: Out (Upper body), Christian Dvorak: Out (Lower-body), Joel Edmundson: Out (Undisclosed), Carey Price: Out (Knee), Paul Byron: Out (Lower body), Tyler Toffoli: Out (Hand), Shea Weber: Out (Lower body)
Philadelphia Impact Players
- Claude Giroux is Philadelphia's leading contributor with 24 points. He has 10 goals and 14 assists this season.
- Cam Atkinson has 12 goals and seven assists to total 19 points (0.7 per game).
- Sean Couturier has six goals and 10 assists for Philadelphia.
- Carter Hart concedes 2.7 goals per game and records 29.4 saves per outing.
- Martin Jones has conceded 32 goals (3.2 per game) and recorded 315 saves (31.5 per game) with a .908 save percentage (26th in the league).
Flyers Injuries: Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Derick Brassard: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Joel Farabee: Out (Shoulder), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)
