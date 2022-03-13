Philadelphia Flyers vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia Flyers (18-29-10) host the Montreal Canadiens (15-35-7) during Sunday's NHL slate, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Flyers are 14th (with 46 points) and the Canadiens 16th (37 points) in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Montreal
- Game Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Philadelphia vs. Montreal
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Flyers
-1.5
6
Philadelphia and Montreal Stats
- The Flyers score 2.5 goals per game (144 in 57 games), and the Canadiens give up 3.7 (213 in 57).
- On average, the Canadiens score 2.5 goals in a game (32nd in NHL), and the Flyers allow 3.4 (24th).
- Philadelphia is 27th in the NHL in goal differential, at -51 (-0.9 per game).
- Montreal is 32nd in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -71.
- The Canadiens have conceded 51 power-play goals (30th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flyers have scored 23 power-play goals (30th in power-play percentage).
- The Canadiens have scored 23 power-play goals (successful on 13.1% of opportunities), and the Flyers have conceded 41 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.3% of penalties).
Philadelphia Impact Players
- Cam Atkinson is Philadelphia's top contributor with 43 points. He has 21 goals and 22 assists this season.
- Claude Giroux has picked up 40 points (0.7 per game), scoring 17 goals and adding 23 assists.
- Travis Konecny's season total of 34 points has come from 10 goals and 24 assists.
- Martin Jones has a 3.5 goals against average, and 604 saves. His .897 save percentage ranks 44th in the league.
Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Scott Laughton: Day To Day (Head), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)
Montreal Impact Players
- Nicholas Suzuki's 13 goals and 27 assists in 58 games for Montreal add up to 40 total points on the season.
- Artturi Lehkonen has scored 28 total points (0.5 per game) this season. He has 13 goals and 15 assists.
- Rem Pitlick has netted 11 goals on the season, chipping in 13 assists.
- Samuel Montembeault has played 29 games this season, conceding 85 goals (3.7 goals against average) with 737 saves and an .897 save percentage (44th in the league).
Canadiens Injuries: Christian Dvorak: Out (Upper Body), Jake Allen: Out (Lower Body), Jonathan Drouin: Out (Wrist), Carey Price: Out (Knee), Kale Clague: Out (Undisclosed), Andrew Hammond: Out (Lower Body), David Savard: Out (Ankle), Shea Weber: Out (Lower body)
Regional restrictions apply.