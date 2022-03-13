Philadelphia Flyers vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 9, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Montreal Canadiens forward Artturi Lehkonen (62) and forward Jake Evans (71) celebrate Lehkonen s goal against the Vancouver Canucks in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Flyers (18-29-10) host the Montreal Canadiens (15-35-7) during Sunday's NHL slate, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Flyers are 14th (with 46 points) and the Canadiens 16th (37 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Montreal

Game Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022

Sunday, March 13, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Information for Philadelphia vs. Montreal

Favorite Spread Total Flyers -1.5 6

Philadelphia and Montreal Stats

The Flyers score 2.5 goals per game (144 in 57 games), and the Canadiens give up 3.7 (213 in 57).

On average, the Canadiens score 2.5 goals in a game (32nd in NHL), and the Flyers allow 3.4 (24th).

Philadelphia is 27th in the NHL in goal differential, at -51 (-0.9 per game).

Montreal is 32nd in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -71.

The Canadiens have conceded 51 power-play goals (30th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flyers have scored 23 power-play goals (30th in power-play percentage).

The Canadiens have scored 23 power-play goals (successful on 13.1% of opportunities), and the Flyers have conceded 41 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.3% of penalties).

Philadelphia Impact Players

Cam Atkinson is Philadelphia's top contributor with 43 points. He has 21 goals and 22 assists this season.

Claude Giroux has picked up 40 points (0.7 per game), scoring 17 goals and adding 23 assists.

Travis Konecny's season total of 34 points has come from 10 goals and 24 assists.

Martin Jones has a 3.5 goals against average, and 604 saves. His .897 save percentage ranks 44th in the league.

Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Scott Laughton: Day To Day (Head), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

Montreal Impact Players

Nicholas Suzuki's 13 goals and 27 assists in 58 games for Montreal add up to 40 total points on the season.

Artturi Lehkonen has scored 28 total points (0.5 per game) this season. He has 13 goals and 15 assists.

Rem Pitlick has netted 11 goals on the season, chipping in 13 assists.

Samuel Montembeault has played 29 games this season, conceding 85 goals (3.7 goals against average) with 737 saves and an .897 save percentage (44th in the league).

Canadiens Injuries: Christian Dvorak: Out (Upper Body), Jake Allen: Out (Lower Body), Jonathan Drouin: Out (Wrist), Carey Price: Out (Knee), Kale Clague: Out (Undisclosed), Andrew Hammond: Out (Lower Body), David Savard: Out (Ankle), Shea Weber: Out (Lower body)

