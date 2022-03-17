How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Thursday features the Nashville Predators (35-21-4) visiting the Philadelphia Flyers (18-30-11) at Wells Fargo Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Predators rank fifth in the Western Conference (74 points), and the Flyers are 14th in the Eastern Conference (47 points).
How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Nashville
- Game Day: Thursday, March 17, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
Betting Information for Nashville vs. Philadelphia
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Predators
-1.5
6
Nashville and Philadelphia Stats
- The Predators are scoring 3.2 goals per game (13th in league), and the Flyers are conceding 3.4 (25th).
- The Flyers score 2.5 goals per game (32nd in NHL), and the Predators concede 2.8 (seventh).
- In terms of goal differential, Nashville is +27 on the season (ninth in NHL).
- Philadelphia has a -54 goal differential on the season, 27th in the NHL.
- The Flyers have conceded 42 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.6% of penalties), and the Predators have scored 44 power-play goals (successful on 23.8% of opportunities).
- The Flyers have scored 23 power-play goals (on 13.5% of opportunities, 30th in NHL), and short-handed the Predators have conceded 41 (killing off 80.2% of penalties, 14th in league).
Nashville Impact Players
- One of Nashville's top offensive players this season is Roman Josi, who has scored 69 points in 58 games (17 goals and 52 assists).
- Matt Duchene is another of Nashville's top contributors through 56 games, with 31 goals and 29 assists.
- Filip Forsberg's season total of 55 points has come from 31 goals and 24 assists.
- Juuse Saros has allowed 119 goals (2.41 goals against average) and racked up 1448 saves.
Predators Injuries: Thomas Novak: Out (Health Protocols), Mark Borowiecki: Day To Day (Lower Body), Matt Benning: Day To Day (Undisclosed)
Philadelphia Impact Players
- Cam Atkinson's 22 goals and 23 assists in 59 games for Philadelphia add up to 45 total points on the season.
- Claude Giroux has racked up 41 total points (0.7 per game) this campaign. He has 18 goals and 23 assists.
- Philadelphia's Travis Konecny is among the top offensive players on the team with 35 total points (10 goals and 25 assists).
- Martin Jones has a .900 save percentage (41st in the league). He has 637 saves, and has conceded 71 goals (3.4 goals against average).
Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Scott Laughton: Day To Day (Head), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)
