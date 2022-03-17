How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 15, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Matt Duchene (95) celebrates with teammates after a goal by Nashville Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14) during the first period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Thursday features the Nashville Predators (35-21-4) visiting the Philadelphia Flyers (18-30-11) at Wells Fargo Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Predators rank fifth in the Western Conference (74 points), and the Flyers are 14th in the Eastern Conference (47 points).

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Nashville

Game Day: Thursday, March 17, 2022

Thursday, March 17, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Information for Nashville vs. Philadelphia

Favorite Spread Total Predators -1.5 6

Nashville and Philadelphia Stats

The Predators are scoring 3.2 goals per game (13th in league), and the Flyers are conceding 3.4 (25th).

The Flyers score 2.5 goals per game (32nd in NHL), and the Predators concede 2.8 (seventh).

In terms of goal differential, Nashville is +27 on the season (ninth in NHL).

Philadelphia has a -54 goal differential on the season, 27th in the NHL.

The Flyers have conceded 42 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.6% of penalties), and the Predators have scored 44 power-play goals (successful on 23.8% of opportunities).

The Flyers have scored 23 power-play goals (on 13.5% of opportunities, 30th in NHL), and short-handed the Predators have conceded 41 (killing off 80.2% of penalties, 14th in league).

Nashville Impact Players

One of Nashville's top offensive players this season is Roman Josi, who has scored 69 points in 58 games (17 goals and 52 assists).

Matt Duchene is another of Nashville's top contributors through 56 games, with 31 goals and 29 assists.

Filip Forsberg's season total of 55 points has come from 31 goals and 24 assists.

Juuse Saros has allowed 119 goals (2.41 goals against average) and racked up 1448 saves.

Predators Injuries: Thomas Novak: Out (Health Protocols), Mark Borowiecki: Day To Day (Lower Body), Matt Benning: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Philadelphia Impact Players

Cam Atkinson's 22 goals and 23 assists in 59 games for Philadelphia add up to 45 total points on the season.

Claude Giroux has racked up 41 total points (0.7 per game) this campaign. He has 18 goals and 23 assists.

Philadelphia's Travis Konecny is among the top offensive players on the team with 35 total points (10 goals and 25 assists).

Martin Jones has a .900 save percentage (41st in the league). He has 637 saves, and has conceded 71 goals (3.4 goals against average).

Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Scott Laughton: Day To Day (Head), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

