How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 21, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Nashville Predators celebrate the goal scored by center Matt Duchene (95) against the Anaheim Ducks during the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL schedule on Sunday features a matchup between the Nashville Predators (37-24-4) and the Philadelphia Flyers (21-33-11), starting at 6:00 PM ET at Bridgestone Arena. The Predators rank sixth in the Western Conference with 78 points and the Flyers are 13th in the Eastern Conference with 53 points.

How to Watch Nashville vs. Philadelphia

Game Day: Sunday, March 27, 2022

Sunday, March 27, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Bridgestone Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Nashville vs. Philadelphia

Favorite Spread Total Predators -1.5 6

Nashville and Philadelphia Stats

The Predators put up 3.2 goals per game (210 in 65 games), and the Flyers concede 3.4 (224 in 65).

The Flyers are 32nd in the league in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Predators are 14th on defense (2.9 against).

Nashville is 12th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +22.

Philadelphia has a -57 goal differential on the season, 28th in the NHL.

The Flyers have conceded 46 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.3% of penalties), and the Predators have scored 50 power-play goals (successful on 24.6% of opportunities).

The Flyers have scored 25 power-play goals (successful on 13.2% of opportunities), and the Predators have conceded 46 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.6% of penalties).

Philadelphia Impact Players

Cam Atkinson drives the offense for Philadelphia with 49 points (0.8 per game), with 23 goals and 26 assists in 65 games (playing 18:27 per game).

Travis Konecny is one of the top contributors for Philadelphia with 42 total points (0.7 per game), with 12 goals and 30 assists in 62 games.

Philadelphia's Joel Farabee is among the leading scorers on the team with 31 total points (14 goals and 17 assists).

Carter Hart has 1249 saves while allowing 125 goals (3.0 goals against average) with a .909 save percentage (25th in the league).

Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out For Season (Lower-body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Scott Laughton: Out (Head), Oskar Lindblom: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Nashville Impact Players

Roman Josi is Nashville's top contributor with 79 points. He has 18 goals and 61 assists this season.

Matt Duchene has accumulated 66 points (1.1 per game), scoring 34 goals and adding 32 assists.

Filip Forsberg's 64 points this season have come via 36 goals and 28 assists.

Juuse Saros has conceded 136 goals (2.6 goals against average) and recorded 1583 saves with a .921 save percentage (eighth-best in the league).

Predators Injuries: Dante Fabbro: Out (Upper-body), Mark Borowiecki: Out (Upper Body), Matt Benning: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.