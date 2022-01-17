Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The New York Islanders (11-13-6) square off against the Philadelphia Flyers (13-17-7) in NHL action on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET at UBS Arena. The Islanders are 13th (with 28 points) and the Flyers 11th (33 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Philadelphia

Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022

Monday, January 17, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: UBS Arena

Betting Information for New York vs. Philadelphia

Favorite Spread Total Islanders -1.5 5.5

New York and Philadelphia Stats

On average, the Islanders score 2.2 goals in a game (30th in league), and the Flyers concede 3.3 (23rd).

The Flyers score 2.5 goals per game (94 in 37 games), and the Islanders give up 2.7 (81 in 30).

New York is 22nd in the league in goal differential, at -14 (-0.5 per game).

Philadelphia has a -28 goal differential on the season, 26th in the league.

On the power play, the Islanders have scored 15 goals (on 18.3% of opportunities, 21st in NHL), and short-handed the Flyers have conceded 25 (killing off 78.3% of penalties, 19th in league).

The Islanders have conceded 15 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.9% of penalties), and the Flyers have scored 17 power-play goals (successful on 16.3% of opportunities).

Philadelphia Impact Players

Cam Atkinson has scored 15 goals (0.4 per game) and put up 13 assists (0.4 per game), contributing to the Philadelphia offense with 28 total points (0.8 per game). He averages 3.1 shots per game, shooting 12.9%.

Claude Giroux has helped lead the offense for Philadelphia this season with 11 goals and 17 assists.

Travis Konecny's five goals and 15 assists add up to 20 points this season.

Carter Hart has a .911 save percentage (23rd in the league). He has 677 saves, and has conceded 66 goals (2.9 goals against average).

Martin Jones has a .909 save percentage, making 449 total saves and conceding 45 goals (3.2 goals against average).

Flyers Injuries: Gerald Mayhew: Day To Day (Upper Body), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Patrick Brown: Out (Knee), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

New York Impact Players

One of New York's top offensive players this season is Mathew Barzal, who has scored 22 points in 27 games (seven goals and 15 assists).

Oliver Wahlstrom has 15 points (0.5 per game), scoring eight goals and adding seven assists.

Josh Bailey has 14 total points for New York, with two goals and 12 assists.

Ilya Sorokin has a 2.4 goals against average, and 619 saves. His .925 save percentage is sixth-best in the league.

Semyon Varlamov has conceded 25 goals (2.5 goals against average) and recorded 277 saves with a .917 save percentage (15th in the league).

Islanders Injuries: Sebastian Aho: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Pulock: Out (Lower Body)

